Compass Retirement Solutions explains how to handle debt before retirement

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
How inflation affects retirement
ST. LOUIS – Inflation is through the roof and that means what costs a certain amount now, maybe more in the future. So how do we save for retirement with inflation fluctuations? That was the subject we went over with the Belger Financial Group. Greg Belger sat down and took a real look at where your money is invested and get a plan in place that is more inflation-proof.
Manifest is the best for healthy juices, broths, and bites
ST. LOUIS – Manifest Juice and Broth are now open for business in Clayton. The café on Maryland Avenue offers healthy meals you can get for dine-in and also take-out. It’s the convenient food café that we always needed because if you are going to be healthy, don’t buy your food the same place you get your gas.
Tim's Travels: Kiener Plaza
St. Louis child care providers warn parents of pop-up summer camps
Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas
ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
5-course meal you won’t want to miss at Commonwealth
ST. LOUIS – Eat what you grow, that’s what is happening at Commonwealth, a restaurant inside the Angad Arts Hotel. Food is sourced locally and it’s so fresh, that you may just get something that was harvested hours before it made it to your plate. Get your tickets to this special farm-to-table meal at the Commonwealth.
Governor Parson tours University City homes to assess flood damage
STL Aquarium shares biofacts for Shark Week
Tim’s Travels: Shakespeare Festival at Kiener Plaza
ST. LOUIS – It’s a free outdoor tour to 24 parks in Missouri and Illinois. We are talking about the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. It kicks off tonight at Kiener Plaza with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This 90-minute, highly musical afro-centric adaptation is directed by Tre’von Griffith and the costumes are from local fashion designer Brandin Vaughn.
Percy Jackson musical comes to Lebanon, Illinois
Mobile command centers set up around St. Louis
MoDOT representative addresses recent interstate flooding
The head of the Missouri Department of Transportation's St. Louis Office is answering questions about last week's historic rainfall that resulted in flash flooding along some of our interstate system. Specifically, what can be done to prevent events like that from happening in our future?
40% off Teeth Whitening just in time for Summer
ST. LOUIS – Not smiling as big or not allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?. Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called “Power Swabs.”. Studies show whiter teeth take...
Immobilize your attacker and know the vulnerable strike points
ST. LOUIS – There’s a striking chart that Ali Moseia takes us through – Monday he went over strikes to the head, body, and groin. If you know these strikes and do them in an effective way, then you can get away safely from any attack. Learn more about Ali’s Back 2 School Defense class and get the kids signed up.
Man dead in shooting in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood
Heat advisory in effect in St. Louis area until Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A heat advisory will be in effect in the St. Louis area this week. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to be around 105 daily. These temperatures will impact parts of south-central...
15-year-old shot in north St. Louis
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Man shot in the head at a Greyhound station in St. Louis
