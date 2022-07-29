Compass Retirement Solutions explains how to handle debt before retirement

ST. LOUIS – Inflation is through the roof and that means what costs a certain amount now, maybe more in the future. So how do we save for retirement with inflation fluctuations? That was the subject we went over with the Belger Financial Group. Greg Belger sat down and took a real look at where your money is invested and get a plan in place that is more inflation-proof.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO