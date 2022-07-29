ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

By EchoStar Corporation
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

Quarterly revenues increased by 12.9% year-over-year to $68.4 million. Quarterly service revenues increased by 21.9% year-over-year to $27.8 million. - Quarterly GAAP net income was $6.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Non-GAAP results:. - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%;. - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.4%; and. -...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $180 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) today reported net income of $180 million, or $0.73 per share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $754 million, or $2.86 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $518 million, or $2.09 per share, compared to net income of $1.0 billion, or $3.82 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Echostar Corporation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hughes Network Systems
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 26,100 shares of Karyopharm's common stock and an aggregate of 18,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight newly-hired employees. These equity awards were granted as of July 29, 2022 (the Grant Date) pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point. Fireside chat...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FF Top Holding LLC and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Executed a Term Sheet for Up To $600 Million Investment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FF Top Holding LLC ("FF Top"), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.("FF", FFIE") (NASDAQ: FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes ("Notes") in a potential principal amount of up to $600,000,000 (the "Proposed Financing").
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TOWNSQUARE'S SECOND QUARTER NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA REACH ALL-TIME HIGH WITH NET REVENUE +14% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA +7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

June YTD 2022 Digital Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income 50% of Total. PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "I am proud to share that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Waste Management, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action - WM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) redeemable senior notes (the "Notes") between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including the following senior redeemable notes issued by WM in May 2019: (i) 2.95% Senior Notes due 2024; (ii) 3.20% Senior Notes due 2026; (iii) 3.45% Senior Notes due 2029; and (iv) 4.00% Senior Notes due 2039, of the important August 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy