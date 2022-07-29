EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 26,100 shares of Karyopharm's common stock and an aggregate of 18,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight newly-hired employees. These equity awards were granted as of July 29, 2022 (the Grant Date) pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO