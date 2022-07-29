EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

www.ontownmedia.com
Perimeter Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
CLAYTON, Mo., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and oil additives, announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022, before the market opens.
Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
Cable Access revenue up 62% and Video SaaS revenue up 69% year over year. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022. "Harmonic delivered another record quarter, with 39% year over year revenue growth and...
AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share
Quarterly revenues increased by 12.9% year-over-year to $68.4 million. Quarterly service revenues increased by 21.9% year-over-year to $27.8 million. - Quarterly GAAP net income was $6.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Non-GAAP results:. - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%;. - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.4%; and. -...
LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $180 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) today reported net income of $180 million, or $0.73 per share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $754 million, or $2.86 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $518 million, or $2.09 per share, compared to net income of $1.0 billion, or $3.82 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 26,100 shares of Karyopharm's common stock and an aggregate of 18,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight newly-hired employees. These equity awards were granted as of July 29, 2022 (the Grant Date) pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference
MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point. Fireside chat...
FF Top Holding LLC and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Executed a Term Sheet for Up To $600 Million Investment
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FF Top Holding LLC ("FF Top"), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.("FF", FFIE") (NASDAQ: FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes ("Notes") in a potential principal amount of up to $600,000,000 (the "Proposed Financing").
TOWNSQUARE'S SECOND QUARTER NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA REACH ALL-TIME HIGH WITH NET REVENUE +14% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA +7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR
June YTD 2022 Digital Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income 50% of Total. PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "I am proud to share that...
Applied Business Software Inc., Announces Q2 Threefold Growth in Sales
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software Inc., ("ABS"), the leader in loan servicing and origination software in private lending, announced today closing of Q2 with a threefold sales growth in their Adjustable-Rate Mortgages ("ARM") software. Despite fears of an economic slowdown and a high CPI...
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution
SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") (NASDAQ: TBLD) today announced a monthly distribution of $0.10417 per share on the Trust's common shares, payable on August 19, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022. The Trust's monthly distributions...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Waste Management, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action - WM
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) redeemable senior notes (the "Notes") between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including the following senior redeemable notes issued by WM in May 2019: (i) 2.95% Senior Notes due 2024; (ii) 3.20% Senior Notes due 2026; (iii) 3.45% Senior Notes due 2029; and (iv) 4.00% Senior Notes due 2039, of the important August 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
