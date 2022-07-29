Austrian Spy Firm Accused By Microsoft Says Hacking Tool Was For EU States

www.ibtimes.com
Related
International Business Times
U.S. Needs Full Access To Chinese Company Audit Papers To Resolve Accounting Dispute - Watchdog
The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, its chair said on Monday, confirming a Reuters story published last week. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the...
International Business Times
Exclusive: France, Italy, Spain Call For Tech Firms To Pay For Telecoms Networks
France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday. This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.
International Business Times
Big Tech Should Share Europe Network Costs - France, Italy, Spain Document
France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday. This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.
International Business Times
U.S. Crypto Firm Nomad Hit By $190 Million Theft
U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet that it was "aware of the incident" and was currently investigating, without giving further details or the value of the theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Exclusive: U.S. Game Software Developer Unity To Spin Off China Unit To Fuel Expansion - Sources
Unity Software Inc, the U.S. developer best known for software used to design video games, is in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world's biggest games market, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. San Francisco-based Unity has sought strategic investors...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
International Business Times
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
International Business Times
Banks Must Reflect Cost Of Living Crisis In Pay, Says UK Watchdog
Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that the cost of living crisis, meeting climate targets and improving diversity should be reflected in how banks determine pay and bonuses. "Your role is key in ensuring that your firm's remuneration policies support the purpose, long-term strategy and values of your firm, while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Mexican Union Urges U.S. Labor Complaint At BBB Auto-parts Plant
A Mexican union on Tuesday said it will request a U.S. labor complaint over alleged worker rights violations at a BBB Industries auto-parts plant in northern Mexico, the latest effort to leverage terms of a regional trade deal. U.S. labor authorities have filed five complaints since last year, all in...
International Business Times
Attacks On Taiwan Websites Likely Work Of Chinese 'Hacktivists' - Researchers
Digital attacks against Taiwanese government websites ahead of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Tapei on Tuesday were likely launched by Chinese activist hackers rather than the Chinese government, a cybersecurity research organisation said. The website of Taiwan's presidential office was targeted by a distributed denial of...
International Business Times
Chinese Warplanes Take To Skies, US Warships On Move Before Expected Pelosi Visit To Taiwan
Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday shortly before the expected arrival in Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit that has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a...
International Business Times
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
International Business Times
Russia Accuses U.S. Of Direct Ukraine War Role, Grain Ship On Track
Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion headed towards Lebanon without problems. Russia said it was responding to comments by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence,. about the...
International Business Times
Israel Signals No Change On Nuclear Policy As U.S. Reaffirms Anti-proliferation Drive
Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)...
International Business Times
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
International Business Times
Not Enough Women: Miners Meet In Australia Under A Cloud After Sexism Report
Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism. Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is one of only...
International Business Times
HSBC Set To Pay Some UK Staff 1500 Pounds To Combat Cost Of Living Crisis
HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1500 pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with the cost of living, a memo seen by Reuters on Monday said. In doing so the bank became the latest British lender to boost staff pay, as the country grapples with inflation levels not seen in 40 years.
International Business Times
U.S. Adds 25 Airbus Planes Operated By Russian Airlines To Export Violation List
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday will add 25 Airbus airplanes operated by Russian airlines believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency told Reuters. The department has previously identified more than 150 Boeing airplanes and one...
International Business Times
Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan, Voicing U.S. 'Solidarity' As China Fumes
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said demonstrates American solidarity with the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned this first such visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi and the...
International Business Times
Explainer-Australia Reviews Gas Export Curb Trigger As Domestic Shortfall Looms
Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply...
Comments / 0