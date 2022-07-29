ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrian Spy Firm Accused By Microsoft Says Hacking Tool Was For EU States

By James Pearson
International Business Times
 4 days ago
www.ibtimes.com

International Business Times

Mexican Union Urges U.S. Labor Complaint At BBB Auto-parts Plant

A Mexican union on Tuesday said it will request a U.S. labor complaint over alleged worker rights violations at a BBB Industries auto-parts plant in northern Mexico, the latest effort to leverage terms of a regional trade deal. U.S. labor authorities have filed five complaints since last year, all in...
LABOR ISSUES
International Business Times

Attacks On Taiwan Websites Likely Work Of Chinese 'Hacktivists' - Researchers

Digital attacks against Taiwanese government websites ahead of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Tapei on Tuesday were likely launched by Chinese activist hackers rather than the Chinese government, a cybersecurity research organisation said. The website of Taiwan's presidential office was targeted by a distributed denial of...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says

Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russia Accuses U.S. Of Direct Ukraine War Role, Grain Ship On Track

Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion headed towards Lebanon without problems. Russia said it was responding to comments by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence,. about the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Israel Signals No Change On Nuclear Policy As U.S. Reaffirms Anti-proliferation Drive

Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)...
WORLD
International Business Times

Not Enough Women: Miners Meet In Australia Under A Cloud After Sexism Report

Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism. Yet while Moyo had top billing, she is one of only...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

HSBC Set To Pay Some UK Staff 1500 Pounds To Combat Cost Of Living Crisis

HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1500 pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with the cost of living, a memo seen by Reuters on Monday said. In doing so the bank became the latest British lender to boost staff pay, as the country grapples with inflation levels not seen in 40 years.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Pelosi Arrives In Taiwan, Voicing U.S. 'Solidarity' As China Fumes

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said demonstrates American solidarity with the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned this first such visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi and the...
FOREIGN POLICY

