ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Culver's food truck to offer free cheese curds, custard in Deer District next week

By Rachel Ryan
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing

BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
BROOKFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
kenosha.com

Happy Anniversary! Ron’s Place celebrating 50 years of business

Marovich brings a diverse skill set to Kenosha.com with his years of experience as Carthage College sports information/assistant athletic director and educational background in political science, along with a 10-year stint as a restaurant line cook and sous chef. Celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday (Aug. 1), Ron Pendrick opened...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
WISN

Culver's Food Truck: Free cheese curds & frozen custard

MILWAUKEE — The Culver's food truck is giving away free Cheese Curds and Custard at the Deer District. Culver's From Wisconsin with Love Tour will take place at the Deer District, where families will enjoy cheese curds and custard made from farm-fresh dairy. Children will be able to enjoy Wisconsin-made food and fun activities and games. Culver's will also be supplying exclusive swag and free entertainment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Culver#Food Truck#Fast Food#Custard#Restaurant Info#Cheese#Food Drink#Plinko#Hunger Task Force
milwaukeerecord.com

Culver’s will serve free cheese curds and custard from a food truck in the Deer District on August 3 and you just KNOW the line will stretch to Bay View

We’re sure every red-blooded American enjoys free stuff, but Milwaukee really enjoys free stuff. Seriously, walk past any tent handing out free brats at Summerfest and tell us we’re wrong. Or, head to the Deer District on Wednesday, August 3 and try to get some free cheese curds and frozen custard from Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck. You just know that line is gonna be a mile long.
MILWAUKEE, WI
menomonee-falls.org

Streets of Old Menomonee Falls Part One- Up the Big Hill

Menomonee Falls Historian Jill Schmidt will focus on the businesses and families going up Appleton Ave. Starting with William Hesk, also including George Neu and his Ginsing and Cider business, the Koehler family, the first firehouse and firemen, Fritz Thomas and his hardware store, the hotel and showhouse and finally ending with Fredrick Nehs.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas

Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

How Bradford Beach Came to Be

The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton’s Aurora hospital ranked 4th in state

GRAFTON - Recognized for delivering exceptional patient care, Aurora Medical Center-Grafton was recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, according to a press release from Aurora Health Care. U.S. News and World Report has been conducting the ranking for more than 30 years to help patients and...
GRAFTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy