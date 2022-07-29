Tiverton man killed in motorcycle, garbage truck collision in Newport

origin.turnto10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to house fire on Brush Hill Road in Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Providence early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a home on Brush Hill Road in the area of Ada Street and Maynard Street. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
Turnto10.com
Man dies in North Kingstown rollover crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver in a rollover crash in North Kingstown on Saturday has died. State police said 48-year-old David Correira lost control of his pickup truck in the right lane of Rhode Island 4 south of Route 102 north at about 4:30 p.m. His truck...
ABC6.com
Narragansett man killed in single-car crash in North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown over the weekend. The crash happened on Route 4 at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. State police said the driver, David Correira of Narragansett, lost control and hit two trees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Westport police look for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of breaking into The Back Eddy restaurant. The department posted photos of a man with a beard wearing a t-shirt and a hat on social media on Tuesday. Those with information on...
Preliminary investigation shows Worcester driver swerved into car in fatal crash
WORCESTER – A Worcester driver swerved into a car that rolled over on Interstate 290 Saturday, killing both occupants, according to a State Police preliminary investigation. The 7:02 a.m. eastbound crash near Exit 24 remains under investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted, police said. More: Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash,...
ABC6.com
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of stealing from Little Compton resident in her care
Little Compton police said Tuesday that they arrested a woman accused of stealing money from an elderly resident in her care. Police said Jahlena Ann Giron, 33, of Providence faces charges of exploitation, larceny, forgery and obtaining property by false pretenses. They said on one occasion, Giron withdrew $300 from...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
Turnto10.com
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
Turnto10.com
Central Falls police investigate shooting across from elementary school
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police are investigating a shooting that happened within feet away from an elementary school early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of Dexter and Hunt Streets at about 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a fight. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
Fatal Crash in Lakeville Under Investigation
One person is dead and another injured following a two-car crash early Saturday in Lakeville. Police Chief Matthew Perkins reports the crash happened just after 6:30 am at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. Two individuals involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals, and one of...
Turnto10.com
Cranston police search for robbery suspect
(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
ABC6.com
Police identified two men found dead in West Greenwich pond
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Providence men found dead in a West Greenwich pond Friday night were identified. Police Chief Richard Ramsay said Sunday that Tylon Brooks and Joshua Richards, who are both 20 years old, drowned at Phelps Pond. The pond is located off New London Turnpike...
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
whdh.com
Worcester Police: Public’s help sought in locating 16-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy. The Worcester Police Department said Samuel Spice has not been seen since leaving his residence on Queen Street. They described the teenager as being 5’8″ and 130 lbs., and possibly wearing...
ABC6.com
21-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 Providence gang shootout
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said a 21-year-old Providence man was sentenced to state prison in connection to last year’s shootout on Carolina Avenue, that injured nine people. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, entered a guilty plea for several charges, including carrying a...
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
Comments / 0