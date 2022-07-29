www.greenwichsentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
greenwichsentinel.com
First Selectman announces opening of cooling centers
With another round of heat and humidity forecast for this week and through the weekend, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo announced the opening of several cooling stations around Town for residents seeking relief from the heat. Several facilities have been opened immediately for the comfort and well-being of residents. These...
greenwichsentinel.com
Going Door to Door with Bob Stefanowski
Bob Stefanowski was in Greenwich on Sunday going door to door to chat with voters about the issues they care about most. We caught up with him on Glen Road, near Greenwich Hospital. Asked what issues he is hearing about most in Greenwich, he said two issues are on the...
greenwichsentinel.com
Blaize Levitan Named GPS Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the deputy...
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Hospital earns 5-Star Rating from federal agency
For a second consecutive year, Greenwich Hospital has earned a five-star hospital quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) – the highest distinction offered by the federal agency. “This designation is a tremendous honor that recognizes our culture of excellence and the dedication of physicians,...
