Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe. Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie. Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a […]
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Traffic delays as I-270 SB restricted near US 33 after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash on a southeast Columbus highway closed the roadway temporarily Monday morning. Columbus police said the crash occurred on I-270 SB near Williams Road around 5:13 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270...
19-Year-Old Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash in Wellston
Wellston – One young adult was killed the other was hospitalized after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:03 p.m., July 30, 2022, on SR327 near Mile Post 8 in Jackson County.
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash along route 35 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to the area of route 35 just west of Chillicothe on a multi-vehicle crash. According to initial reports, several vehicles were involved in a collision on route 35 near the County Road 550 exit west of Chillicothe. One vehicle, witnesses say, suffered...
$50K reward offered in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster […]
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Pickaway County Law Enforcement Expand to Cover County for 2022 National Night Out
Pickaway – Pickaway county Law enforcement is teaming up with the Circleville Police department and local fire departments to spread 2022 National Night out to the corners of Pickaway County. Held on August 2, 2022, National Night to Shine is a community-building campaign that brings people together to celebrate...
