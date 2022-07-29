Mozzy Begins 1-Year Federal Gun Charge Sentence After Turning Himself In

www.hotnewhiphop.com
TMZ.com
Mozzy Turns Himself in to Prison a Week After Releasing New Album
Mozzy's having a big week -- on the heels of releasing a new album, he's now officially on the inside ... turning himself in to begin a one-year prison sentence for a federal gun charge. Court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop include Mozzy’s self-written letter to the judge where...
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
Bishop Lamor Whitehead raised eyebrows when police valued the worth of the jewelry stolen from him and his family on Sunday to be close to $1 million.
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
TMZ.com
Derek Chauvin Can't Work In Law Enforcement During Supervised Release After Prison
Derek Chauvin can't return to law enforcement after he serves his prison sentence ... and he can't even be a rent-a-cop ... at least for the 5 years he's on supervised release. According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the former cop's supervised release specifically bars him from working...
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
A Judge Pulled a Gun in the Courtroom—and Then It Got Weird
During a trial in West Virginia earlier this year, witnesses tell The Daily Beast, a state court judge whipped out his handgun, waved it in the air, and left it on the bench with the barrel pointing directly at the corporate lawyers who had irritated him. Circuit Judge David W....
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.
Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
A US dentist is accused of killing his wife on safari in Zambia. He says she accidentally discharged the gun
Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph shared a passion for big game hunting.
U.S. dentist goes on trial for allegedly killing wife during 2016 hunting trip in Africa
A shotgun blast that shattered the early-morning tranquility of a remote southern Africa national park nearly six years ago, killing a U.S. woman, resonates again in a Denver courtroom this week as the founder of a dental franchise goes on trial for allegedly killing his wife and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds.
JayDaYoungan Shot Dead at 24: Police Explain What Happened to Rapper
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan—real name Javorius Scott—was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in his hometown Bogalusa.
CDCR investigating deaths of inmates from two prisons as homicide, fifth inmate killing at Folsom this year
California State Prison Sacramento at Folsom(ABC 10) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR.
Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
UPDATE (July 6):. Eric Holder's attorney, Aaron Jansen, has released a statement to XXL in the wake of his client being found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle. "While Mr. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first degree murder of Nipsey Hustle, he was acquitted of the attempted murders of Mr. Lathan and Mr. Villanueva," the statement reads. "Sentencing is set for September 15, 2022 after which we will file an appeal."
Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
Watch as world’s worst guard dog refuses to do job and lies down next to drug dealers he should be keeping eye on
THIS is the bizarre moment a gang's guard dog refuses to do his job and flopped down down next to them. The cowardly canine was meant to be protecting the drug dealers but thought better off it when cops raided their hideout. Narcotics officers arrested the three men on a...
Where Is James Holmes Now? Aurora Shooter's Life Behind Bars
One decade on from the notorious Aurora massacre—that saw a gunman open fire in a movie theater packed with Batman fans as they sat with their popcorn in the dark—those affected by the tragedy are bracing for the grim anniversary of their losses. James Holmes, then aged 24,...
