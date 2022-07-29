Man charged after threatening to throw baby off I-95 overpass, assaulting Pa. trooper

www.fox29.com
Police: Man shot twice in Frankford dies after being driven to hospital
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Investigators say the 18-year-old victim, later identified as Flevelot Beevenshely, arrived at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the...
Man, 32, fatally shot at close range in Hunting Park, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Hunting Park. According to authorities, officers received a 911 call for gunshots and a shooting just before midnight on the 3800 block of N Fairhill Street. Police say a 32-year-old man was found lying on...
Over 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline found in abandoned West Philadelphia property, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say more than 150 one-gallon milk jugs of gasoline were found inside an abandoned West Philadelphia home on Monday night. Police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street around 9 p.m. for complaints of a strong smell of gas coming from inside an abandoned property.
East Lansdowne Shooter Turns Himself In
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA- The East Lansdowne Police Department has arrested Tristan Armand Long on Thursday...
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman after her 10-month-old grandchild had to be revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks. Robbie Boyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer
ETTERS, PA- The Newberry Township Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Tasha Gettys for assaulting a...
Grandmother facing charges after 10-month-old boy overdoses in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A grandmother is facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed in McKees Rocks.Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street. After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.Police say 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the 10-month-old, but took off when police arrived.Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.Police say the 10-month-old child is in stable condition."Ten months old, child hasn't even begun life yet,"...
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Philadelphia carjackings: Police data highlights Philadelphia's continuing problem with carjackings
PHILADELPHIA - There have been over 750 carjackings in Philadelphia through the first seven months of the year, according to data obtained by FOX 29 from a law enforcement source. The report found that of the 758 total carjackings in Philadelphia between the start of 2022 and July 31, more...
Another fire erupts after over 150 jugs of gasoline found in West Philadelphia house
PHILADELPHIA - A house where more than 150 one-gallon jugs filled with gasoline were found has caught on fire - the second time in the past several months. The jugs were reportedly found when police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street Monday for complaints of a strong smell of gas.
Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Lincoln. According to police, the department's homicide unit began investigating on Sunday morning. Officials say troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road near North Union Church Road for a report of a...
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Route 130 in Burlington County
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man is dead after being hit by a car on a busy road in Burlington County early Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was reportedly on Route 130 at Tenby Chase Drive in Delran when he was struck by a vehicle around 4:30 a.m.
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Three-year-old shot in apparent accidental shooting inside car in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Conflicting reports have led to an investigation after a three-year-old boy was reportedly shot in Chester County this weekend. Police say the child suffered a single gunshot to the torse while inside a parked car at the Caln Plaza Shopping Center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The...
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say
UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say the pick-up truck that fatally hit a man walking on I-95 last weekend has been located in Delaware. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was reportedly struck by a blue Ford F-150 on I-95 North in Upper Chichester Township on July 23.
