Man charged after threatening to throw baby off I-95 overpass, assaulting Pa. trooper

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A grandmother is facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed in McKees Rocks.Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street. After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.Police say 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the 10-month-old, but took off when police arrived.Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.Police say the 10-month-old child is in stable condition."Ten months old, child hasn't even begun life yet,"...

MCKEES ROCKS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO