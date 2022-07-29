ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man charged after threatening to throw baby off I-95 overpass, assaulting Pa. trooper

 4 days ago
fox29.com

Police: Man shot twice in Frankford dies after being driven to hospital

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Investigators say the 18-year-old victim, later identified as Flevelot Beevenshely, arrived at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 32, fatally shot at close range in Hunting Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Hunting Park. According to authorities, officers received a 911 call for gunshots and a shooting just before midnight on the 3800 block of N Fairhill Street. Police say a 32-year-old man was found lying on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Grandmother facing charges after 10-month-old boy overdoses in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A grandmother is facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed in McKees Rocks.Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street. After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.Police say 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the 10-month-old, but took off when police arrived.Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.Police say the 10-month-old child is in stable condition."Ten months old, child hasn't even begun life yet,"...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WBRE

Police searching for missing mother and child

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

