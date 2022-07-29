lite987whop.com
Ronnie Morris
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday August 5th at 10am at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Donald Edward Noffsinger
(Age 78, of Greenbrier, TN and formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday August 3rd at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Jean Butler
(Age 101, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 2nd at 2pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon til the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
Man injured in I-24 accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday morning at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. He had been merging from the parkway onto I-24 East when he wrecked and ended up on his roof partially in the eastbound lanes, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville for non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
Man says he was shot at party near Fairview
An investigation is underway after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound that he says happened in Fairview. The victim arrived just before 2 a.m. and told Hopkinsville police he was shot in abdomen during a party near the Jefferson Davis Monument. He was driven to the hospital by another individual, but the victim told police he did not know who that person was.
Council approves municipals orders, honors retiring fire fighter
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to a retiring Hopkinsville firefighter and approved several municipal orders at Tuesday night’s meeting. Tony Harris is retiring from the Hopkinsville Fire Department after 25 years of service to that department where is served as fire fighter, EMT and engineer and the community as a whole. Mayor Wendell Lynch says Harris will be missed but he expects people will still see him helping the community in some way, due to his spirit of service and volunteerism.
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
Man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit Sunday morning that began at North Drive and West Seventh Street ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police attempted to stop 30-year old Deante Sharpe of Hopkinsville failed to stop at a red light. Sharpe then made several turns and ran stop...
One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting
An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
