Bob Spicer '62 to Enter Athletic Hall of Fame

After multi-tasking at Hudson schools for 41 years, Schilling is retiring
Chuck Schilling probably is the only man in Hudson who can spot a defect in the high school HVAC system and correct the swing of a player on the high school baseball team. In a few weeks, he won’t have to do either. After 41 years of working for the Hudson City School District, Schilling is retiring at the end of July. Schilling is looking forward to retirement, but he doesn’t seem fatigued or burned out by his long years of service to the school community.
Elton John is still standing and wowing 40,000 Cleveland fans (Photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Elton John knows how to milk it. The 75-year-old music legend has amassed more than 250 performances on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” since it began in 2018. Saturday night’s performance at Progressive Field was his third time playing Cleveland for the “final” time.
Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station
Cleveland 19 news anchor and reporter Chris Tanaka has announced that Friday will be his last day at the local CBS affiliate after six years on the job. In a social media post Friday morning, Tanaka said he had accepted a position at the CBS affiliate in Boston, WBZ, where he will continue anchoring and reporting, but "with an even stronger focus on solution-oriented community journalism," he wrote.
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors
Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Best seafood restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans love their seafood. Seafood was once only enjoyed by those living on, or visiting, the coastline, but with today’s transportation and storing technologies, the seafood market in the US has grown into a $102 billion business -- with (pre-pandemic) 70 percent of that being spent at restaurants.
4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
One of the good things about living in a more affordable big city is the plethora of good dining options for a reasonable price. Yes, there are a ton of high end steakhouses and seafood joints where you can spend an arm and a leg, but there are also a ton of choices for a great meal where you don't have to dig deep into your bank account to pay for. These are our favorite affordable meals in town, from Chinese soup dumplings and pho to brunch, sandwiches, shawarma and gyros and more.
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top prove 70 (or 80) is the new 20 at Outlaw Music Festival (Photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – This weekend will go a long way in proving the old guys still got it. At 75, Elton John plays Progressive Field Saturday night. It’s Sir Elton’s third time in Cleveland on his farewell tour. But first up on Friday were Willie Nelson and ZZ Top.
‘Grave message’: Rape crisis center responds to Deshaun Watson suspension
The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is responding to the NFL’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 6-games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Beachwood, Cleveland Heights to hold National Night Out events Aug. 2 and 4
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- A few local communities will be holding events in coming days that seek to bring residents closer to their police departments and help create a better sense of community, while at the same time having some fun. National Night Out is held annually by a growing number...
Where do we go during the ‘Dark Night of the Soul?’ – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My father died in 1998, his 78th birthday. His long, often painful and frustrating journey to death started with a major stroke and ended with congestive heart failure. Couldn’t walk. Couldn’t read. Couldn’t dress himself. His speech was limited to a few words. Right-handed all his life, that arm hung lifelessly thanks to the stroke.
Two men arrested after two groups scuffle on Brook Park street
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Cleveland man, 21, and a Brook Park man, 19, were arrested after they became involved in a fight at about 11:30 p.m. July 10 outside a home on Fry Road. Doorbell video showed the Brook Park man walking southbound on Fry. The Cleveland man drove by in a Volkswagen Jetta and pulled into a driveway just ahead of the Brook Park man. The Cleveland man and three other people jumped out of the Jetta and attacked the Brook Park man, who dropped a bag he was carrying as he defended himself.
Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated
June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
‘This was a fraud’: New evidence revealed in Canton McKinley pizza incident
The attorney representing several Canton McKinley football coaches fired after being accused of forcing a player to eat pepperoni pizza against his religion said the religious discrimination claim is "completely fabricated."
3 die in Strongsville crash; 2 victims just graduated from high school
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were killed in a car accident Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
1 dead, multiple people injured in Cleveland shooting: I-Team
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Cleveland Friday night, sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team.
Sunflower Festival at Ianiro Farm
Ianiro Farm, is hosting their first Sunflower Festival on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, the 14th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Auburn at 18266 Thorpe Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, where guests will be able to pick their own sunflowers, shop with local artisans and collectors, pet donkeys and play yard games at the Ianiro’s farm of five generations.
