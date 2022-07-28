ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bob Spicer '62 to Enter Athletic Hall of Fame

By Pat McManamon '75
ignatiuswildcats.com
 4 days ago
www.ignatiuswildcats.com

After multi-tasking at Hudson schools for 41 years, Schilling is retiring

Chuck Schilling probably is the only man in Hudson who can spot a defect in the high school HVAC system and correct the swing of a player on the high school baseball team. In a few weeks, he won’t have to do either. After 41 years of working for the Hudson City School District, Schilling is retiring at the end of July. Schilling is looking forward to retirement, but he doesn’t seem fatigued or burned out by his long years of service to the school community.
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station

Cleveland 19 news anchor and reporter Chris Tanaka has announced that Friday will be his last day at the local CBS affiliate after six years on the job. In a social media post Friday morning, Tanaka said he had accepted a position at the CBS affiliate in Boston, WBZ, where he will continue anchoring and reporting, but "with an even stronger focus on solution-oriented community journalism," he wrote.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15

One of the good things about living in a more affordable big city is the plethora of good dining options for a reasonable price. Yes, there are a ton of high end steakhouses and seafood joints where you can spend an arm and a leg, but there are also a ton of choices for a great meal where you don't have to dig deep into your bank account to pay for. These are our favorite affordable meals in town, from Chinese soup dumplings and pho to brunch, sandwiches, shawarma and gyros and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
point2homes.com

2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113

The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two men arrested after two groups scuffle on Brook Park street

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Cleveland man, 21, and a Brook Park man, 19, were arrested after they became involved in a fight at about 11:30 p.m. July 10 outside a home on Fry Road. Doorbell video showed the Brook Park man walking southbound on Fry. The Cleveland man drove by in a Volkswagen Jetta and pulled into a driveway just ahead of the Brook Park man. The Cleveland man and three other people jumped out of the Jetta and attacked the Brook Park man, who dropped a bag he was carrying as he defended himself.
BROOK PARK, OH
scriptype.com

Lodge rentals increasing; smash and grab repeated

June 27 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. With pandemic restrictions on meeting places decreasing, rentals of the Lodge in the Richfield Heritage Preserve are increasing, according to Shari Green, event coordinator. She and Richfield Joint Recreation District Chairperson Anita Gantner met with the manager of Happy Days Lodge in...
geauganews.com

Sunflower Festival at Ianiro Farm

Ianiro Farm, is hosting their first Sunflower Festival on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, the 14th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Auburn at 18266 Thorpe Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, where guests will be able to pick their own sunflowers, shop with local artisans and collectors, pet donkeys and play yard games at the Ianiro’s farm of five generations.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH

