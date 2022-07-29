Everything We Know So Far About The Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen Tour

Many would argue that coarse-grain Dijon is one of the finest choices in the mustard aisle, and we're not here to ruffle any feathers by arguing otherwise. But if you were to frequent one hundred barbecues across the country in one night, Santa Claus style, you'd more than likely find that one brand of the yellow condiment appears most often on America's checkered vinyl tablecloths: French's Classic Yellow Mustard. Despite its name, the brand has established itself as just as much of an American staple as the hot dog on which it finds its squiggly-lined home. And while it's been around since the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair (via McCormick), the brand seems intent on keeping consumers' attention with fresh, unexpected drops.

