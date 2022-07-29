Charles “Bart” Dedman

lite987whop.com
Dorothy Jean Butler
(Age 101, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 2nd at 2pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon til the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Roger C. Stallons Sr.
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Saturday August 6th at 12noon at West Mt Zoar Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at West Mt Zoar Baptist Church.
Donald Edward Noffsinger
(Age 78, of Greenbrier, TN and formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday August 3rd at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
Council approves municipals orders, honors retiring fire fighter
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to a retiring Hopkinsville firefighter and approved several municipal orders at Tuesday night’s meeting. Tony Harris is retiring from the Hopkinsville Fire Department after 25 years of service to that department where is served as fire fighter, EMT and engineer and the community as a whole. Mayor Wendell Lynch says Harris will be missed but he expects people will still see him helping the community in some way, due to his spirit of service and volunteerism.
Hopkinsville man killed in Pennyrile Parkway accident
A Hopkinsville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway. Coroner Scott Daniel says 64-year old Michael Long of Stanley Street had been headed north just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the parkway near the 11 mile-marker and struck a pole, ejecting him from the pickup.
Logan Aluminum Job Fair
The Logan Recruitment Team will be in Hopkinsville, KY on Wednesday, August 3rd! Check out the details below. There will be 2 testing times available.
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
Man says he was shot at party near Fairview
An investigation is underway after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound that he says happened in Fairview. The victim arrived just before 2 a.m. and told Hopkinsville police he was shot in abdomen during a party near the Jefferson Davis Monument. He was driven to the hospital by another individual, but the victim told police he did not know who that person was.
Ascend Elements to locate in Hopkinsville, create 250 jobs
Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky Monday afternoon, and made a stop in Hopkinsville to announce that Ascend Elements is coming to Hopkinsville with a $310 million investment that will create 250 new jobs. Ascened Elements Inc. is a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion...
Man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit Sunday morning that began at North Drive and West Seventh Street ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police attempted to stop 30-year old Deante Sharpe of Hopkinsville failed to stop at a red light. Sharpe then made several turns and ran stop...
Severe weather knocks down trees, knocks out power
Severe weather knocked down trees and knocked out power overnight. Madisonville Road is blocked near the 26 mile-marker in the Crofton area due to downed trees and power lines, with a dispatcher at ECC saying Kentucky Utilities crews, the state highway department and other first responders were on scene to get it cleared up.
