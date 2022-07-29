Charles “Bart” Dedman

Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to a retiring Hopkinsville firefighter and approved several municipal orders at Tuesday night’s meeting. Tony Harris is retiring from the Hopkinsville Fire Department after 25 years of service to that department where is served as fire fighter, EMT and engineer and the community as a whole. Mayor Wendell Lynch says Harris will be missed but he expects people will still see him helping the community in some way, due to his spirit of service and volunteerism.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO