Mcallen, TX

McAllen PD: Suspect charged in vehicle thefts

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested a man accused of engaging in organized criminal activity and vehicle theft.

Mario Garza Pena, 36, was arrested on July 28. The suspect was charged with second and third degree felonies for both criminal accusations.

McAllen Police Department is investigating into other ongoing vehicle thefts. Pena’s arraignment is pending.

