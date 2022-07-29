3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 7/29/22

www.numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
Royals' Daniel Lynch (hand) starting in place of Brad Keller (scratch) Monday
Daniel Lynch (hand) will start for the Kansas City Royals in Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. The team reinstated Lynch from the injured list earlier today and decided to let him start versus the White Sox tonight instead of Brad Keller, who was initially slated to start the game.
Kyle Garlick starting for Twins Sunday
Minnesota Twins outifelder Kyle Garlick is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garlick is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garlick for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
White Sox trade Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire fills a need for the Red Sox, who traded away veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier this evening. He should rotate in with Kevin Plawecki for the remainder of the season.
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Alex Bregman (paternity) scratched Monday for Astros
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (paternity) has been scratched from Monday's lineup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Bregman was scratched because his wife went into labor and not because he was traded. Chas McCormick was added to the lineup in place of Bregman, and he will start in left field and bat seventh. Aledmys Diaz will cover third base and the cleanup spot.
Brewers trade reliever Josh Hader to Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Padres will send the Brewers a package of left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, LHP prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in return for Hader, whose 29 saves currently lead the league. With Hader off to San Diego, Devin Williams could step into the closer role for the Brewers in the near future. Hader, who has spent each of his first six seasons with the Brewers, will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup Sunday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by William Contreras versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 402 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average with a .671 OPS, 18 home runs,...
Brewers acquire reliever Taylor Rogers from Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Diego Padres as part of the deal for Josh Hader. Rogers' 28 saves this season rank second in the league (only behind Hader's 29), but the Padres started to wean him off of closing duties. He could still see some closing opportunities in Milwaukee, but will have to compete with Devin Williams.
Christopher Morel starting Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Morel is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.4...
Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros ahead of Monday tilt; Kevin Plawecki expected to start
The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was initially slated to start at catcher for the Red Sox tonight, but will instead be walking across the stadium to the Astros' locker room after the team traded him to Houston ahead of their contest. Kevin Plawecki will be the likely replacement at catcher for the Red Sox tonight.
Korey Lee riding pine for Astros Monday
The Houston Astros did not include Korey Lee in their lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lee will take a seat Monday while Martin Maldonado starts at catcher and bats ninth. The rookie has made 26 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .160 with...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 8/2/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
David Villar in San Francisco's lineup on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 8/2/22
We arguably have a pretty tight core of top pitchers on Tuesday's 13-game slate, while offense is pretty wide open. There isn't necessarily a single stack that stands out above the rest, but we have eight different teams sporting implied totals above 4.50. Our daily helper is available every day...
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Flores for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
