Shirley Jean Keener
Shirley Jean Keener, 80, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Satanta, Kansas. The daughter of Oscar and Irene Gertrude (Inman) and she was born on January 22, 1942, in Mullinville, Kansas. Shirley and John Edward Keener were married on June 25, 1960, in Mullinville, Kansas. They were married 54...
Katherine Sue Higgs
Katherine Sue Higgs, age 79, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born May 5, 1943, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the daughter of Edward William and Rowena Cozette (Hoggatt) Allen. Sue moved to Ulysses when she was in the fourth...
Tim Shawn Harrison
Tim Shawn Harrison, 57, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his residence in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born in Liberal KS in 1965 the son of the late Anna Fay (Wright) Harrison and the late Jack Merle Harrison both from Liberal, Kansas. He married the love of his...
Kids Voting at the Activity Center Tuesday Aug. 2nd
Bring your kids to the Seward County Activity Center during the Aug. 2 election, and they can vote too. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families will have a Kids Voting booth at the election site and the ballot will allow kids to vote for their favorite vegetable. The Kids Voting booth will be open the same as the voting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waco Forfeits Tuesday Game vs. Bee Jays
There are pluses and minuses to pool play. Certainly one of the negative consequences of pool play has reared it’s ugly head Monday at the NBC World Series in Wichita. After going 0-2 in pool play, the Waco Winners have forfeited their game Tuesday against the Liberal Bee Jays. After an 8-0 loss to TBT Sunday morning, many of their players left and they don’t have enough to play Liberal on Tuesday for the scheduled noon game. The match up had no bearing on the rest of the tournament as Liberal had already won their pool with their 8-4 win Sunday night over Cheney. Waco was set to play their last game of the season. Here is the release from the NBC.
Seward Coach Leaves for Northwestern Oklahoma State
For the second straight summer, a Seward softball coach is leaving the school to coach the softball program at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Casady Webb leaves Seward after one season after Ryan Wondrasek left Seward for the division 2 program in Alva last year. Webb’s Saints were 26-27 and took fifth in the Jayhawk with a 14-18 conference record. Seward made a run in the Region 6 Softball Tournament in Dodge City and finished as the runner up to Butler. The next Seward coach will be the program’s fifth in the past seven years. Andrea Gustafson finished her SCCC run in 2017, Abby Bolton coached in 2018, Wondrasek in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Webb coached in 2022. Webb is a native of Davis, Oklahoma and was an assistant at Seminole State before coming to Liberal. Here is SCCC’s media release followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State’s media release.
Seward County Community College Updates Drug and Alcohol Response Plan
LIBERAL, Kan. — Like colleges and universities nationwide, Seward County Community College students arrive on campus with more prior exposure to drug and alcohol use than ever before. The college’s drug and alcohol policy has not changed — but starting in fall 2022, its response plan has.
New Educators Breakfast Approaching
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will again host their annual New Educator’s Breakfast on August the 9th at Seward County Community College Rooms 229 A-D from 6:45-8:30 am. This is where the community welcomes several new educators to USD 480 and SCCC to the community. Businesses are welcome to participate and meet the instructors (potential customers) who are new in our area. Chamber businesses can sponsor the event for $300.00.
Free Rides to the Polls
The City of Liberal is offering free bus rides on Aug. 2 for its citizens to go vote. The Orange Route is the one that will take you to the Seward County Activity Center. The city buses run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals with a documented disability can use the City Bus Paratransit On-Demand Services. For more information on that service, call 620-626-0100,
Seward County Meets Approves Conditional Use Permit
The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting. First, up on the agenda, the commission approved the Upgrade and replacement of the Security System in the Seward County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center, and Administration Building. Tek/Style is requesting a 30% down to start the project. This item was originally approved on 07/20/2020. Total cost of the project is $67,129.08 with the 30% down at $20,138.72.
