PCMI Awarded One of The 10 Fastest-Growing Automobile Solution Providers of 2022 by Insights Success Magazine

Aluminum Welding Wires Market to grow by 55.07 thousand MT, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum welding wires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Aluminum is a versatile material and the second most chosen material after steel. It is used for applications in different industries such as building and construction, electrical, machinery, automotive, transportation, and other machinery. in The automotive industry, aluminum is used in many forms, such as sheets for the vehicle body. Hence, the demand for aluminum has risen globally. Lightweight vehicles use materials such as aluminum as a welding material, which helps in bringing down the overall weight of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stringent standards, such as the national pollution-control standards set by the US Department of Transportation or the US Environmental Protection Agency, has fueled the demand for aluminum welding wires. The use of advanced technologies is increasing in the automotive industry, as they help in reducing emission levels, increasing fuel efficiency, and improving the driving dynamics of the vehicle.
Applied Business Software Inc., Announces Q2 Threefold Growth in Sales
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software Inc., ("ABS"), the leader in loan servicing and origination software in private lending, announced today closing of Q2 with a threefold sales growth in their Adjustable-Rate Mortgages ("ARM") software. Despite fears of an economic slowdown and a high CPI...
CIBO Technologies Submits First U.S.-Based Agricultural Carbon Project to Verra under VM0042 Methodology
Will Enable CIBO Partners to Leverage the Project Directly or as a Reference Design for Their Project. MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that provides partners with a complete platform to manage ag carbon and nature-based climate programs, today announced the acceptance of their Project Description Document (PDD) to Verra entitled "The CIBO Initiative for Scaling Regenerative Agriculture." The PDD was submitted under Verra Carbon Standard VM0042 (Methodology for Improved Agricultural Land Management, v1.0).
Metaverse in E-commerce Market to Record a 30.5% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Growing Popularity of AR Technology - 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metaverse In E-commerce Market by Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and Platform ( Computer, Mobile, and Headset) Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The predicted growth of the metaverse in e-commerce market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 60.47 billion at a progressing CAGR of 36.47%. Technavio categorizes the global metaverse in the e-commerce market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the metaverse in the e-commerce market during the forecast period.
SEERIST ESTABLISHES THE FIRST AUGMENTED ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY FOR SECURITY AND THREAT INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS
Seerist offers unrivaled security and risk intelligence using real-time artificial intelligence being learned by human analysis. HERNDON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Seerist, Inc.™ launches today as the world's leading solution provider of augmented analytics for security and threat intelligence professionals. The new company merges Control Risks' CORE online platform with the machine learning backbone from Geospark Analytics' Hyperion platform.
Integral Ad Science Names Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer
Former SiriusXM and Pandora executive will lead the technology organization, ensuring continued digital media quality leadership and innovation. NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it has named Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective August 8, 2022. As CTO, Joseph will lead the engineering team to develop and scale new offerings while continuing to evolve existing products. Joseph will report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS, and will execute on the long-term product vision as part of the senior leadership team.
Quercus Completes Capital Raising for its Maiden PV Development Bond
Quercus accesses new and recurring funding source for its growing development business. LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quercus Real Assets Limited, (Quercus), a renewable specialist based in London focusing on international investments within the Energy Transition, has reached its capital raising target of €33m for its maiden development bond.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 26,100 shares of Karyopharm's common stock and an aggregate of 18,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight newly-hired employees. These equity awards were granted as of July 29, 2022 (the Grant Date) pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Referral Management Network Expansion
ProtoCall Services' Global Network grows to more than 10,000 licensed behavioral health providers. PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtoCall's Global Provider Network is a referral management software service that supports institutions and organizations in connecting to a high-quality network of community behavioral health therapists, prescribers, and treatment centers. In less than three years, network founder Dr. Aarti Khullar has developed a high-quality robust clinical network with over 10,000 licensed behavioral health providers, group practices, and higher-level treatment facilities across the US, Canada, and the UK.
InventHelp Inventor Develops Holder for Rolls of Construction Material (ROH-682)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a better way to hold and unroll larger rolls of building materials," said an inventor, from East Pembroke, N.Y., "so I invented the STRUCTURE WRAP POLE. My design would free the hands and it would help to reduce strain."
Natera Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on August 4, 2022. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Romeo Power, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nikola Corporation
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Romeo (NYSE: RMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nikola. Ademi LLP alleges Romeo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Romeo holders will receive only 0 0.1186 of a...
Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference
MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point. Fireside chat...
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Record a CAGR of 6.8%, Driven by Growing Demand for Equipment Leasing from Low-budget Healthcare Facilities - Technavio
NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare equipment leasing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Tourism and Hotel Market in China: Segmentation by type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism and Hotel Market in China is segmented into two categories based on the type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels). The market share is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
