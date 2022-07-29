ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca advances plans to rebuild South Albany Street Bridge

 4 days ago
North Meadow Street traffic delays Wednesday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Traffic delays expected tomorrow in Ithaca. Repairs at a wastewater pumping station at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West Buffalo Street will reduce traffic on North Meadow Street to one lane in the area. Motorists will not be able to make a right turn onto North Meadow from West Buffalo. Delays are expected from Elmira Road to West Court Street. The work begins at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to be finished by 1 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

County considers legal action against Ithaca, as ethics investigation continues

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is considering legal action against Ithaca. The county's Ethics Advisory Board is waiting on requested material from the city about Reimagining Public Safety. Officials are investigating possible conflicts of interest and payments made during the initial Reimagining process. Board Chairperson Rich John...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Beverage bottling business to bring jobs to Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a bottling business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
WAVERLY, NY
wskg.org

Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes

WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
whcuradio.com

Trial delayed in Ithaca murder case

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An accused killer in Ithaca won't see a courtroom until January. According to the Ithaca Voice, prosecutors say the trial of William Marshall was postponed because of scheduling conflicts. It was likely going to start this month. In March, Marshall pleaded not guilty to...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD official shares 'serious concerns' about potential encampment

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca's top cop has "extremely serious concerns" about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Car Strikes Building in Johnson City

A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Northeast Elementary principal given new role in ICSD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An administrator in the Ithaca City School District is getting a new assignment. Liddy Coyle was named recently Principal on Special Assignment for the district. Miss Coyle served as principal of Northeast Elementary School until several months ago. The district has never publicly stated why she was removed from her role in the school.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford

A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
RICHFORD, NY
WETM 18 News

Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
whcuradio.com

Last remaining Friendly's in Tompkins County closes

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Friendly's in Lansing has closed. According to 14850 dot com, a sign on the door of the chain restaurant on North Triphammer Road thanked its customers. It was the last surviving Friendly's in the Ithaca area. The other two shut down in the last few years.
whcuradio.com

Special Olympics fundraiser breaks record with local help

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A record breaking fundraising campaign. Dunkin' Donuts says donors turned out last week. The company's annual Go for the Gold Initiative raised over $50,000 for Special Olympics New York. Officials say that's a record. The effort was made with coaches, athletes, and...
ITHACA, NY

