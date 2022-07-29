K-12 students can ride Metro buses for free this school year

www.wqad.com
WQAD
Rock Island-Milan School District and The First Day Project announced as Three Degree recipient for August 2022
Rock Island - Milan School District and The First Day Project have been selected as the August recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, RIMSD and The First Day Project will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
Davenport Public Library offering bilingual practice opportunities for children
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Public Library's Fairmount branch is offering story time for children to engage and practice their multiple language skills. Volunteers from the community came to read and sing with the children in English and Spanish. Daniel Salazar, a student at St. Ambrose University who hopes to become a school teacher one day, read out loud to the children for the first time in his time with the program.
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
Barry Dykhuizen is Moline's next assistant city administrator
MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline announced Tuesday, Aug. 2 that Barry Dykhuizen is its next assistant city administrator. He began his work for the city Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen previously served as Morrison, Illinois, city administrator for nine years as well as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
Muscatine Community School District to continue giving free supplies to students
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Community School District will continue to give free school supplies to students within their district for the fourth year. Muscatine Community School District Director of Communications and Community Engagement, Tony Loconsole, said the demand for school supplies has increased since the pandemic. "You know, I...
KWQC
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport. Updated: 15 hours ago. The day's major news events and...
Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Work on the color-changing LED lights that line the new I-74 Bridge is nearing completion. Over the next few weeks, the bridge will be lit up in different scenes from sunset to sunrise to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to collect feedback from barge captains. The project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.
977wmoi.com
Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150
The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
It's showtime! | 4-H families prepare livestock, other projects for Mississippi Valley Fair
BLUE GRASS, Iowa — Fair season has finally arrived, and several Quad Cities area farming families are gearing up for the Mississippi Valley Fair. What most may not know, though, is the hard work and dedication that goes into many of the things you'll see at the fair, including the livestock and other special projects from local 4-H families.
starvedrock.media
Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday
A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
977wmoi.com
City of Monmouth to Discuss Ordinance on Regulation of Golf Carts at Monday Night’s Meeting
ORDINANCE NO. 22-020 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF CERTAIN. GOLF CARTS, LOW SPEED VEHICLES AND OTHER NON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES. WHEREAS, the City of Monmouth is a home rule municipality as described in. Section 6(a), Article VII of the 1970 Constitution of the State of Illinois; and. WHEREAS, the City of...
geneseorepublic.com
Missing your Advertizer-Shopper? Check the mailbox, not the front yard
The Advertizer-Shopper, the free publication that can be found all over Henry County has changed from a carrier based publication, to being mailed directly to subscribers. If you have not gotten a copy, and wish to have them mailed to you, please contact ewalker@localiq.com with your name and address to get your subscription restarted.
ourquadcities.com
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
Davenport nonprofit teams up with Steamwheeler star for football camp
MOLINE, Ill. — A Davenport youth nonprofit teamed up with a local football pro for their five-week-long football program benefitting at-risk kids. The football camp was just one of many things the non-profit offers. “Treasure Box U-S is a nonprofit youth organization, and we enrich life skills and empower...
superhits1027.com
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport
Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
QCAWC offers vaccines, adoption discounts
August is National Immunization Month and keeping pets up to date on vaccines is an important part of making sure they’re healthy. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is offering low-cost vaccines at their drive-up curbside mobile vaccine clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. as part of […]
New partnership between Augustana and Rock Island letting students help replace lead pipes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Students at Augustana College will be helping the City of Rock Island search for and replace lead water pipes as part of a new partnership. College and City officials announced the program in a press conference at the Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center on Wednesday, July 27 in a move designed to help improve the safety of local water.
WQAD
