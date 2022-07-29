ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

K-12 students can ride Metro buses for free this school year

 4 days ago
WQAD

Rock Island-Milan School District and The First Day Project announced as Three Degree recipient for August 2022

Rock Island - Milan School District and The First Day Project have been selected as the August recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, RIMSD and The First Day Project will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
MILAN, IL
WQAD

Davenport Public Library offering bilingual practice opportunities for children

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Public Library's Fairmount branch is offering story time for children to engage and practice their multiple language skills. Volunteers from the community came to read and sing with the children in English and Spanish. Daniel Salazar, a student at St. Ambrose University who hopes to become a school teacher one day, read out loud to the children for the first time in his time with the program.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Barry Dykhuizen is Moline's next assistant city administrator

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline announced Tuesday, Aug. 2 that Barry Dykhuizen is its next assistant city administrator. He began his work for the city Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen previously served as Morrison, Illinois, city administrator for nine years as well as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa.
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150

The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday

A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
MENDOTA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Missing your Advertizer-Shopper? Check the mailbox, not the front yard

The Advertizer-Shopper, the free publication that can be found all over Henry County has changed from a carrier based publication, to being mailed directly to subscribers. If you have not gotten a copy, and wish to have them mailed to you, please contact ewalker@localiq.com with your name and address to get your subscription restarted.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday

Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
US 104.9

Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport

Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island

Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QCAWC offers vaccines, adoption discounts

August is National Immunization Month and keeping pets up to date on vaccines is an important part of making sure they’re healthy. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is offering low-cost vaccines at their drive-up curbside mobile vaccine clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month from 8-11 a.m. as part of […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

New partnership between Augustana and Rock Island letting students help replace lead pipes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Students at Augustana College will be helping the City of Rock Island search for and replace lead water pipes as part of a new partnership. College and City officials announced the program in a press conference at the Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center on Wednesday, July 27 in a move designed to help improve the safety of local water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

WQAD

