K-12 students can ride Metro buses for free this school year

The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).

