Why Rite Aid Stock Rallied on Friday

Motley Fool
Here's Why Passive Income Seekers Should Start Thinking About AGNC Investment
Mortgage REITs have been out of favor for a year, but the headwinds are decreasing. The stock has some risk, but investors with high risk tolerance and an appetite for yield should watch the stock closely.
Motley Fool
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant.
Motley Fool
Why Oatly Stock Tanked on Tuesday
The oat milk company is experiencing headwinds from the challenging macroeconomic environment. Revenue growth accelerated over the first quarter, but Oatly's net loss grew too.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon's Stock Split Starting to Pay Off?
Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split in early June didn't provide a catalyst for the stock. The missing ingredient then was that small investors didn't have ample motivation to jump aboard. A recent string of good news for Amazon plus its lower share price could be attractive for small investors.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
Motley Fool
Why Clarus Corporation Stock Was Up Today
What happened. Clarus Corporation (CLAR 1.51%) stock was
Motley Fool
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Spiked Higher Today
Warner Bros. Discovery posts its first full quarter of earnings Thursday after forming in April with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. The company has the No. 1 film in the country, "DC League of Super-Pets."
Motley Fool
Why Repligen Corporation Stock Is Storming Higher Today
Bioprocessing giant Repligen has been no exception to this downward trend. The biotech's shares, however, are up big today following the company's exceptional Q2 financial results.
Motley Fool
Why Block Stock Was Up 24% Last Month
Multiple analysts downgraded Block stock in July and lowered their price targets, in part due to the possibility of a recession in 2023. Investors largely appeared to disregard this analyst commentary, instead buying Block stock as inflation data came out and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.
Motley Fool
Why Barrick Gold Stock Fell 11% in July
Barrick expects gold production costs to rise in the second quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Sabre Stock Is Climbing Today
Sabre beat analyst estimates thanks to strong leisure travel demand. The company also sees the beginning of a recovery in corporate and international demand.
Motley Fool
Why Equitrans Midstream Stock Is Surging Today
The pipeline company posted strong second-quarter results. It also received word it can move forward with a key project.
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
Motley Fool
Why Arista Networks Was Trading Flat Today After Crushing Q2 Estimates
Despite excellent results, the company might be heading into a more sluggish phase. Only limited guidance was provided in the second-quarter release.
Motley Fool
Why Uber Stock Surged Today
The company generated positive free cash flow for the first time.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Dropped Then Recovered Today
Nio has grown deliveries by 22% year over year through July. XPeng has more doubled its shipments so far this year versus 2021.
Motley Fool
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a
Motley Fool
Why Synchrony's Stock Price Soared 21.1% in July
Synchcrony beat earnings estimates in the second quarter on the strength of higher net interest income. One of its partners, Amazon, also gave it a lift with its excellent earnings report.
Motley Fool
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Bounced Back in July
Virgin Galactic shares have been in a freefall through much of 2022 due to delays in launching its service. In July the company provided indications that it was on track, giving investors reason for optimism.
Motley Fool
Why Coinbase and Crypto Jumped on Tuesday
The trajectory changes day to day, but volatility continues in cryptocurrencies.
