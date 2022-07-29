San Antonio River Authority reminds people not to dump aquarium pets into river

www.ksat.com
KSAT 12
Get unlimited access to Schlitterbahn this season when you purchase 2023 pass
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn is helping Texans beat the record-breaking heat with unlimited access to the New Braunfels and Galveston water parks. Guests who purchase a 2023 season pass will get unlimited access to both parks for the rest of the 2022 season. The New Braunfels location closes...
San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
tpr.org
San Antonio's Seven Oaks Apartment tenants travel to Austin to protest living conditions
Chanting "no housing, no peace," dozens of tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments in San Antonio traveled to Austin Monday to protest outside the office of Achieve Properties. They say the company, which manages the complex, has ignored requests to meet with them and resolve deteriorating conditions there. Residents have...
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
Fire spreads from shed to home, completely destroying both structures
SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire completely destroyed a home Saturday night, after the flames quickly spread from a shed to the house. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Beech St. on the west side of San Antonio. According to officials on scene, when...
'More families coming in': Why Haven for Hope needs more water donated
SAN ANTONIO — Haven for Hope is looking to the public for help in keeping enough water on hand for all the people they help. "This is where we store our water, we're going through a lot of water right now." Haven For Hope’s director of communications Terri Behling said while walking through the donation warehouse.
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Homelessness can’t stop the excitement of back-to-school for this big, loving family
SAN ANTONIO - – They’re a family of 10 whose pride is as big as their hearts. Right now, they’re without a home, staying at Haven for Hope while they meet their goals to get back into a house. The shelter staff is helping seven of their...
First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza
Via 313 now has seven Texas locations.
KSAT 12
Small businesses in San Antonio impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for grants up to $35,000
SAN ANTONIO – Small business owners in San Antonio that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a grant through the city. The city on Monday announced that the new City of San Antonio COVID Impact Grants Program is open for applications. The application period ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
San Antonio Humane Society offering discounted dog adoptions for DOGust
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering up with other organizations to celebrate DOGust by offering discounted adoptions throughout the first week of August. SAHS, North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge are partnering up and offering $25 adoptions for all adult dogs that are...
mycanyonlake.com
Parts of Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Bulverde Now Under Emergency Drought Restrictions
Parts of SJWTX’s Canyon Lake, Bulverde and Spring Branch service areas moved into “emergency drought-stage conditions” today and will remain there until further notice. The move from Stage 2 water restrictions impacts the north side of Canyon Lake (from FM 306 & FM 484 to US HWY 281), Spring Branch, and Bulverde, including Rebecca Creek, River Crossing, Singing Hills, Hidden Trails, and Edgebrook.
KSAT 12
Rising housing costs out of reach for people transitioning from homelessness
SAN ANTONIO - – Sky-high housing costs affect us all, but they’re hitting people experiencing homelessness especially hard. SAMMinistries helped Anthony Wolfe move into a shelter downtown that used to be a hotel and was converted about a year ago. “I actually lived on the streets, under bridges,...
1 Person Dead After Car Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police reported that 1 person was killed in a car accident on Highway 281 north of downtown. The incident took place a little after 12:15 PM on Monday on the southbound lanes of the highway – between St. Mary’s and Easy Josephine streets.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
