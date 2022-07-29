George Albert Ragan

lite987whop.com
Roger C. Stallons Sr.
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Saturday August 6th at 12noon at West Mt Zoar Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at West Mt Zoar Baptist Church.
Donald Edward Noffsinger
(Age 78, of Greenbrier, TN and formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday August 3rd at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Jean Butler
(Age 101, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday August 2nd at 2pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon til the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
Man injured in I-24 accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday morning at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. He had been merging from the parkway onto I-24 East when he wrecked and ended up on his roof partially in the eastbound lanes, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville for non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
Man says he was shot at party near Fairview
An investigation is underway after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound that he says happened in Fairview. The victim arrived just before 2 a.m. and told Hopkinsville police he was shot in abdomen during a party near the Jefferson Davis Monument. He was driven to the hospital by another individual, but the victim told police he did not know who that person was.
Logan Aluminum Job Fair
The Logan Recruitment Team will be in Hopkinsville, KY on Wednesday, August 3rd! Check out the details below. There will be 2 testing times available.
Council approves municipals orders, honors retiring fire fighter
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to a retiring Hopkinsville firefighter and approved several municipal orders at Tuesday night’s meeting. Tony Harris is retiring from the Hopkinsville Fire Department after 25 years of service to that department where is served as fire fighter, EMT and engineer and the community as a whole. Mayor Wendell Lynch says Harris will be missed but he expects people will still see him helping the community in some way, due to his spirit of service and volunteerism.
Man who broke windows at businesses, library to get bed at Kentucky Recovery Center
A man who broke windows at Wendy’s, McDonald’s, a gas station and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library last year is having his sentence probated as he will receive drug rehabilitation treatment at a Kentucky Recovery Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Altovise McGregor of Hopkinsville attempted to steal food and candy items...
Trial postponed for former FUMC pastor, daycare director
Trial was postponed Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the former First United Methodist Church pastor and daycare director facing child abuse charges. Attorney Bill Deatherage represents former pastor Paige Williams and has filed a motion to disqualify Judge John Atkins from presiding over the trial, which was set to begin Monday. Judge Atkins contacted Chief Justice John Minton, who told him he did not intend to have a hearing on the motion and would instead let the local court decide.
Man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit Sunday morning that began at North Drive and West Seventh Street ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police attempted to stop 30-year old Deante Sharpe of Hopkinsville failed to stop at a red light. Sharpe then made several turns and ran stop...
Arrest made after Hopkinsville shots fired incident
An arrest has been made for a shots fired incident from Sunday night on South Main Street. Hopkinsville police charged 20-year old Thomas Welch of Hopkinsville with felony wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and violation of an EPO. Welch allegedly fired multiple rounds just before 7 p.m. into a vehicle in...
One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting
An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Todd County Middle School SBDM Council to interview principal candidates Wednesday
The Todd County Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council will interview candidates to fill their open principal position Wednesday afternoon and could possibly make a selection. An agenda for the special-called 5 p.m. Wednesday meeting shows interviews will be conducted in closed session and that they will then return...
