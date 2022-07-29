Where to watch Euro 2022 final: Venues showing England vs Germany in London

www.90min.com
England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022
LONDON (AP) — England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women’s soccer title. Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner. The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal for England.
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after defeat to England
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday. 'We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament,' she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record...
England to face Brazil in inaugural women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 success
Newly crowned European champions England will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown...
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
2022 Korea Pro Figure Results and Scorecard
The 2022 Korea Pro Figure took place on July 31, 2022, in Daegu City, Korea. Competitors from Figure took to the stage looking to earn the invitation to compete at Olympia in December. The 2022 season of bodybuilding is underway with athletes gathering from around the world, presenting their physiques,...
England's Lionesses - Euro 2022 - Make Your Mark
90min chats to members of England's Euro 2022 Lionesses for Make Your Mark to find out who or what made them the player they are today.
Fulham in advanced talks over Bernd Leno transfer
Fulham are close to an agreement to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
