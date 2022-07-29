JLL Income Property Trust Announces Q2 2022 Earnings Call

www.ontownmedia.com
Related
Perimeter Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
CLAYTON, Mo., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and oil additives, announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022, before the market opens.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution
SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") (NASDAQ: TBLD) today announced a monthly distribution of $0.10417 per share on the Trust's common shares, payable on August 19, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022. The Trust's monthly distributions...
FF Top Holding LLC and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Executed a Term Sheet for Up To $600 Million Investment
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FF Top Holding LLC ("FF Top"), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.("FF", FFIE") (NASDAQ: FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes ("Notes") in a potential principal amount of up to $600,000,000 (the "Proposed Financing").
Applied Business Software Inc., Announces Q2 Threefold Growth in Sales
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software Inc., ("ABS"), the leader in loan servicing and origination software in private lending, announced today closing of Q2 with a threefold sales growth in their Adjustable-Rate Mortgages ("ARM") software. Despite fears of an economic slowdown and a high CPI...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
Cable Access revenue up 62% and Video SaaS revenue up 69% year over year. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022. "Harmonic delivered another record quarter, with 39% year over year revenue growth and...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Swvl Adds a New Key Partner, City Group, the Leading Mass Transit Operator in Kuwait, to its SaaS Offering
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swvl Inc. ("Swvl" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced its entry into a strategic partnership with City Group Co. KSCP ("City Group"), a leading transport operator and warehousing services provider, through which City Group will utilize Swvl's Software as a Service ("SaaS") offerings in Kuwait. Under the partnership, Swvl and City Group will work to provide the optimal transportation platform for serving Kuwaiti residents, in an effort to simplify their daily lives. The platform will feature a wide range of services, including on-demand, door-to-door, ride hailing, ride sharing and network buses, as well as school and corporate solutions.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 26,100 shares of Karyopharm's common stock and an aggregate of 18,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight newly-hired employees. These equity awards were granted as of July 29, 2022 (the Grant Date) pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
IN THIS ARTICLE
VRCA INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important August 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action - VRCA
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) between May 28, 2021 and May 24, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 5, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Verrica...
Exact Sciences to participate in August investor conference
MADISON, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit, Dana Point. Fireside chat...
CNA FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $0.75 PER SHARE AND CORE INCOME OF $0.90 PER SHARE
Net income of $205 million, which includes $40 million of net investment losses, versus net income of $368 million, which includes $27 million of net investment gains in the prior year quarter. Core income of $245 million versus $341 million in the prior year quarter reflects lower investment income from LPs and common stock, partially offset by higher underwriting income and higher income from fixed income securities.
BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 8,800+ Metal Fabrication Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the metal fabrication industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 8,800 metal fabrication companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized metal fabrication manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TOWNSQUARE'S SECOND QUARTER NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA REACH ALL-TIME HIGH WITH NET REVENUE +14% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA +7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR
June YTD 2022 Digital Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income 50% of Total. PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "I am proud to share that...
Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market to Record a CAGR of 6.8%, Driven by Growing Demand for Equipment Leasing from Low-budget Healthcare Facilities - Technavio
NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare equipment leasing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
CIBO Technologies Submits First U.S.-Based Agricultural Carbon Project to Verra under VM0042 Methodology
Will Enable CIBO Partners to Leverage the Project Directly or as a Reference Design for Their Project. MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO, the science-based technology company that provides partners with a complete platform to manage ag carbon and nature-based climate programs, today announced the acceptance of their Project Description Document (PDD) to Verra entitled "The CIBO Initiative for Scaling Regenerative Agriculture." The PDD was submitted under Verra Carbon Standard VM0042 (Methodology for Improved Agricultural Land Management, v1.0).
Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 billion, Bayer AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autologous cell therapy market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders. However, factors such as critical ethical challenges with respect to stem cell research will challenge the growth of the market. The...
JBS USA LUX S.A. ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATIONS FOR EACH OF ITS 6.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029, 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030, 3.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031, 3.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029, 3.000% SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2032, AND 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2052
GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS USA Lux S.A. ("JBS USA") announced today that it is soliciting consents (the "Consents") from the holders of each of its (i) 6.50% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "6.50% 2029 Notes"), (ii) 5.500% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes"), (iii) 3.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes"), (iv) 3.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "3.000% 2029 Notes"), (v) 3.000% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"), and (vi) 4.375% Senior Notes due 2052 (the "2052 Notes" and, collectively with the 6.50% 2029 Notes, the 2030 Notes, the 2031 Notes, the 3.000% 2029 Notes, and the 2032 Notes, the "Notes"), each issued by JBS USA, JBS USA Finance, Inc. ("JBS USA Finance"), and JBS USA Food Company ("JBS USA Food Company" and, collectively with JBS USA and JBS USA Finance, the "Issuers") to certain proposed amendments as set forth below (with respect to each series of Notes, the "Proposed Amendments") to the indentures governing each series of Notes (with respect to each series of Notes, an "Indenture" and, collectively, the "Indentures") (with respect to each series of Notes, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations"). The Proposed Amendments are described in greater detail in the Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below).
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0