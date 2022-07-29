Erin Learns Her Fate Early on in 'Paper Girls' -- But Does She Really Die?

www.distractify.com
Related
Mom Goes Viral for Giving Son "Mr. Burns Haircut" and TikTokers Are Cracking Up
If you're a parent, then you know that children don't often make the most informed fashion/aesthetic choices. If it was up to my son he'd dress like a dinosaur all the time and he'd have lightning bolts and erupting volcanoes shaved into the side of his head. While it's difficult to argue with his logic, I haven't found a barber I trust enough to give him a cool enough volcano that his head's worthy of.
Jon and Dani Wrobel Are Starring in HGTV's 'Flip to a Million' — How Many Kids Do They Have?
It’s incredibly common for talented couples to star on HGTV shows together these days. Couples that are married or dating often bring out the best in each other when it comes to paying attention to detail, overcoming obstacles, and creating top-notch renovated spaces. Article continues below advertisement. Jon and...
A Familiar Face Will Be Joining the Deck Crew on 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean commenced on July 11, but it's been clear from the start that Captain Sandy Yawn would have to make some serious changes to the Home crew in order to have a smooth charter season.
Wait a Minute — Does Alyssa From 'Big Brother 24' Actually Have a Boyfriend Back Home?
Showmances in Big Brother are as unavoidable as the twists that host Julie Chen Moonves throws as the houseguests. But what happens when someone in a possible showmance actually has a significant other back home? Things get even messier. And, while that can be difficult for the players, it means...
RELATED PEOPLE
Logan Is Officially the Villain of 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Fans of The Bachelorette were convinced Hayden Markowitz was this season's bad guy — but it looks like Logan Palmer is the true villain. The videographer from San Diego started out strong, earning a kiss from both Gabby...
Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
Believe It or Not, Matt Roloff Is Actually One of Four Siblings
In terms of reality television success, few can hold a candle to Matt Roloff. He and his family have built a television empire on the TLC reality television program Little People, Big World, giving viewers a candid look at their lives and experiences. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have come...
Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party
As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Peacock's Queer Slasher Flick 'They/Them' Features a Morbidly Twisty Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the movie They/Them. There's something inherently queer about the horror genre — don't ask us to explain it. There just is. But not all horror films of yesteryear have necessarily respected people of the LGBTQ community. In 2022, however, we're doing better, we're heading in the right direction. This is where director John Logan’s queer slasher flick, They/Them — which is pronounced like They-Slash-Them — comes in.
Is Jake Harris Married? The 'Deadliest Catch' Star Keeps a Low Profile
The world of Deadliest Catch is ... well, pretty deadly. The reality program's stars face often damning odds while attempting to fish some of the world's murkiest waters for the biggest catches. Longtime fans have seen the sailors and fishermen affiliated with the show do some pretty wild stuff, and that's why the Deadliest Catch crew have now all become bona fide reality stars.
Is Taylor Armstrong Joining the Cast of 'Real Housewives of Orange County'?
It's not secret that Real Housewives of Orange County is one of the top reality TV shows to binge-watch in 2022. The cast of housewives in the lineup portrays luxurious lifestyles of wealth, opulence, and busy social calendars. It looks like the show is about to get a lot more interesting.
'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old
Over the last decade-plus, Heather Gray played an integral role in bringing the hit television show The Talk to life. During that time, she was the gracious recipient of one of the television industry's highest honors: two Daytime Emmy Awards, and even an NAACP Image Award. Through those reasons and more, it goes without saying that Heather was about as accomplished as an executive producer could be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neil Patrick Harris Isn't As Charming As Usual in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'
Whenever a new television series comes out, it’s always a gamble. Even with the perfect cast, the perfect script, and the perfect setting, something can always go wrong. For Netflix’s newest comedy, Uncoupled, which follows Neil Patrick Harris’s Michael go on a journey of self-discovery after his boyfriend of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins), leaves unexpectedly.
'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff's Dad Has Died at 84 — What Was His Cause of Death?
Putting your life in the spotlight and your family at the center of the reality television landscape comes with its obvious hardships. TLC's Little People, Big World has been on the air for a whopping 16 years, and there's no concrete sign that it's slowing down. The series follows the Roloff family — several of the members having dwarfism (i.e. Matt, Amy, and their son Zach) — as they face the struggles of living in a world built for average-sized people.
If You Think Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich Seem to Be Really Close, You're Absolutely Right
It's hard not to know who Melissa McCarthy is at this point. The accomplished actress has a slew of hit projects under her belt such as Spy, Bridesmaids, and The Heat, and has earned the respect and adoration of millions of moviegoers worldwide. Now, she has decided to take on something entirely new: home renovation.
'Seeking Sister Wife' Stars Steve and Brenda Foley Used to Both Date His Ex-Wife
Stars of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife are venturing new territory in their own ways. While some of them have opened up their marriages before, others are going through it for the first time. Star of Season 4 Steve Foley is struggling enough since his kids don't agree with his polygamous lifestyle.
Kim Plath's Childhood Trauma Greatly Impacted How She Raised Her Children
Trigger warning: This article contains mention of child sexual abuse. When TLC viewers were first introduced to Barry and Kim Plath and their brood of sheltered, blond-haired kids, it was difficult to fully wrap their minds around this lifestyle. The Welcome to Plathville parents opted to raise their children with limited-to-no exposure to sugar, carbonated beverages, and technology. Additionally, they homeschooled their children and brought them up with strict religious beliefs involving purity, modesty, and alcohol consumption, among other practices.
Brett Favre's Daughter Brittany Talks 'Claim to Fame' Elimination Regrets, Dad's Thoughts, and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Unfortunately, Brittany Favre was sacked from ABC's reality competition series Claim to Fame on the Aug. 1, 2022, episode. The series follows 12 celebrity relatives who live under one roof as they compete in challenges while concealing their true identities, hoping to throw off the competition and walk away with the $100,000 prize.
NFL・
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Will We See Any Cameos From the OG Series?
A new fad to come out of 2020 is the revival; whether it’s a tit-for-tat remake of an original series, or a reboot in a new era, television has taken a turn toward renovating the old and making it new. In the past year, we saw How I Met Your Father come to Hulu and a new Gossip Girl come to HBO Max. Now, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is here.
Fans Are Rooting for Jason on 'The Bachelorette' — What Does He Do for a Living?
It wasn't until Week 4 of The Bachelorette that Jason Alabaster came out of his shell and impressed Gabby Windey. The California resident swept Gabby off her feet during their Parisian date, which included getting their heads measured for French berets. Article continues below advertisement. Gabby was so smitten by...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
165K+
Followers
24K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0