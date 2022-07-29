Mike Chaney calls for UMMC, Blue Cross & Blue Shield to ‘immediately settle dispute’

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.

