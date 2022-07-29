Mike Chaney calls for UMMC, Blue Cross & Blue Shield to ‘immediately settle dispute’

www.vicksburgpost.com
WTOK-TV
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
wessonnews.com
Mississippi foster care's slow progress
Mississippi’s foster care agency is failing to prevent abuse and neglect of children in state custody despite its commitments to do so as part of a long-running federal lawsuit. A Mississippi toddler named Olivia Y. weighed only 22 pounds when she entered state custody in 2003. Though she was...
Commercial Dispatch
Gov. Reeves justifies omitting volleyball stadium from welfare lawsuit, equivocates on legality of expenditure
Gov. Tate Reeves explained on Thursday that his office, not the independent attorney hired to take the case, used an “objective process” to select who would face charges in the state’s massive civil lawsuit that attempts to claw back millions in misspent welfare funds. The stated process,...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
Vicksburg Post
1830s ‘Slave Cabin’ removed by Airbnb has ties to Vicksburg’s namesake family
Airbnb removed a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin” from its listing Monday after a New Orleans lawyer went on social media to criticize and question why any place used to house slaves could be used as a bed and breakfast. Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from...
Vicksburg Post
Outlook: Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA takes teens to YMCA Christian Values Conference
Twenty-one local kids loaded up on a bus heading for a teen Christian conference in Black Mountain, N.C., and returned with a richer understanding of their faith. “They had fun, too,” executive director of the Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA Phillip Doiron said. On July 17, with the instrumental...
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
What’s going on around Mississippi in August?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
Vicksburg Post
Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts another magical year at Camp Silvercloud
Last week, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg (JAV) hosted Camp Silvercloud, a beloved Warren County summer tradition for children and adults with special needs. Held at Warner-Tully Memorial YMCA Camp July 25 to 26, the camp returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. “Camp Silvercloud is such...
WAPT
'We object to the boil-water notice,' Jackson mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city objects to the latestboil-water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health. "We object because we do not feel it is consistent with what is taking place," Lumumba said Monday during a news briefing at City Hall. The...
WLBT
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to build a storm shelter at your home, you could get some help from the state. MEMA is launching its Individual Safe Room Program to help residents of disaster-prone areas build a safe room or storm shelter. Funding from the state’s Backwater Flooding...
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
Vicksburg Post
Guardrail project on I-20 westbound at Old Highway 27 to be completed by Labor Day
Guardrail work presently underway in the westbound lanes of the Interstate 20 bridge crossing Old Highway 27 is expected to be completed by early September, a Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesman said. MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said the contractor on the guardrail project expects to complete the project by Labor...
Blue Cross files lawsuit against UMMC employees
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (BCBS) filed a lawsuit against employees of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for their alleged defamatory public relations campaign against the health insurance company. The lawsuit was filed against Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine Dr. […]
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
teslarati.com
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg gets extra NCRS money for erosion projects on Farmer Street, Clover Lane
The city of Vicksburg is getting more than $200,000 in additional Natural Resources Conservation Service money to repair two erosion problems in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday authorized Mayor George Flaggs Jr. to sign an agreement with NRCS officials accepting the extra money to repair slide areas on Farmer Street and Clover Lane.
