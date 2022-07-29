Vicksburg board delays advertising new animal shelter for bids

www.vicksburgpost.com
SERENITY NOW: Warren County precinct lines approved, with contention from District 3
The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved voting precinct lines on Monday, but not without multiple points of contention presented by District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson. Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 precinct lines were met with no objections following discussions at the board’s July 25 meeting. “We’re missing...
Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts another magical year at Camp Silvercloud
Last week, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg (JAV) hosted Camp Silvercloud, a beloved Warren County summer tradition for children and adults with special needs. Held at Warner-Tully Memorial YMCA Camp July 25 to 26, the camp returned this year after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. “Camp Silvercloud is such...
Outlook: Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA takes teens to YMCA Christian Values Conference
Twenty-one local kids loaded up on a bus heading for a teen Christian conference in Black Mountain, N.C., and returned with a richer understanding of their faith. “They had fun, too,” executive director of the Junius Ward Johnson Memorial YMCA Phillip Doiron said. On July 17, with the instrumental...
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Victor Longo volunteers during his retirement
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Victor Longo, who volunteers with Paws Rescue in Vicksburg. Paws Rescue is a non-profit organization that focuses on rescuing pets and getting them housed in foster homes. With the help of volunteers and the members of its board of directors, Paws Rescue aims to create a world where there are no more stray, abandoned, neglected or abused pets. Longo is a retired, 76-year-old, feline-loving Vicksburger.
FRAZIER: Submit your Back to School photos to The Post
The first days of school for students hold the excitement of seeing friends again and the pride of showing off a new bookbag or lunchbox. They can also bring on a bout of the jitters when it comes to wondering who they will get as their teacher, and will those friends they have longed to see be in their classroom.
Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann
Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Claiborne Co. Hospital in Port Gibson. She was 80. A native of Ferriday, LA, she attended LSU where she was a member of the original LSU Ballet Corps, now known as the Golden Girls. She was a medical technician for Mercy Hospital and River Region Medical Center. She was a member of the Vicksburg Art Association, a member of Gibson Memorial Church where she sang in the choir and a member of the Ladies Christian Study Group.
LEARNING IN THE WORD: Vicksburg area faith-based schools ready for school year
Summer may still be going strong with temperatures hovering in the 90s but for area students the first weeks of August signal a return to the classroom and the start of another school year. Vicksburg Warren School District schools open on Aug. 5, while most of the county’s faith-based schools...
Vicksburg man arrested for possession of firearm stolen in December 2021
A Vicksburg man was arrested following a July 31 disturbance at the North Parking Garage. As the officers were identifying the persons involved in the 2:13 a.m. disturbance, Christopher Williams, 23, was found in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol that was reported stolen on Dec. 31, 2021. He...
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault; residential burglary and grand larceny also reported in city
A Vicksburg man was arrested Monday in connection with a late July aggravated assault. John Dolley, 38, was taken into custody on Monday on a warrant for aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred on July 26. Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Dolley’s bond at $250,000 and...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests two on separate drug charges
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made two separate controlled substance arrests this past Thursday and Saturday. Tavon Tiey Carson, 26 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday just after 3:30 p.m. Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Merrit stopped a vehicle Carson was driving on Letitia Street in Vicksburg. Cocaine and Oxycodone pills...
ON THE SHELF: Adult nonfiction for every interest
This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features a few titles from our New Adult Nonfiction collection. “Jimmy the King: Murder, Vice, and the Reign of a Dirty Cop” is by Gus Garcia-Roberts. For four decades, one...
District rival’s move creates open dates for PCA, Tallulah Academy football teams
Porter’s Chapel Academy and Tallulah Academy have suddenly found themselves with a hole in their football schedules. Claiborne Academy, which is a district rival of both MAIS schools, announced over the weekend that it will not play football this season. That left both PCA and Tallulah with open dates to fill in September, which coaches of both teams said is a difficult task a few weeks before the season starts.
Steady effort propels Greer to Clear Creek Classic championship
Steady did it at the Clear Creek Classic. Joel Greer shot 74 both days of the tournament at Clear Creek Golf Course, and held off a second-round charge from Luke Yocum to win it on Sunday. Yocum shot a 72 on Sunday — five strokes better than his first round,...
