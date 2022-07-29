Webster County man accused of sex abuse, punching child 23 times

www.kcrg.com
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting her mother in the home. Rikki Mae Southard, 35, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the...
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 29-31, 2022
6:03am: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 500 block of South 12th Street, Grand Junction. 6:04am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of North Cedar Street, Jefferson. 9:06am: A deputy investigated an assault in the 400...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man recorded himself punching a toddler in the stomach several times
CALLENDER, Iowa — A Callender man already facing sex abuse allegations is now accused of hurting a child. Police in Webster County say they found two videos on Joseph Hill's phone showing him punching a toddler in the stomach. In one of the videos, Hill is seen striking the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling on Grand Prairie Parkway in West Des Moines when a vehicle with a trailer, driven by Pamela Maeyaert of Eugene, Oregon, struck the minor’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
KCCI.com
Court: County owes Iowa woman thousands after being wrongly jailed for attempted murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Hamilton County will need to pay nearly half a million dollars to a woman wrongly arrested for attempted murder. Court filings show Jennifer Pritchard sued the sheriff's department claiming she was wrongly jailed for 21 days and had an alibi to prove it. In September...
kjan.com
1380kcim.com
Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning
Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
1380kcim.com
Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Her Horse Into A Ravine Sunday Morning In Guthrie County
A woman needed to be airlifted to Des Moines after falling off her horse and into a ravine in rural Guthrie County on Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the Middle Raccoon River west of Linden at approximately 9:47 a.m. on a report that a rider had been seriously injured in the accident. Through the use of a water rescue craft and ground ambulance, they were able to extricate her from the ravine. She was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services, and Panora Fire Department assisted in the rescue. As of Monday morning, authorities had not released the name of the woman injured in Sunday’s accident.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman arrested for bloodying boyfriend’s nose
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly punched her boyfriend in the nose. Rebecca Elaine Gregory, 18, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900...
KCRG.com
Ankeny fire chief remembers Minneapolis bridge collapse on its 15th anniversary
ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) - Aug. 1, 2022 marks 15 years since the Interstate 35 bridge in Minneapolis collapsed, killing 13 people and injuring over a hundred others. For at least one Iowan who was responding in the aftermath, it still feels recent. Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack started the job...
Woman critically injured in Fort Dodge shooting, police ask for public’s help
Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a shooting that left a woman fighting for her life Tuesday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 injured after ATV crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died after a crash between an ATV and Ford truck that happened Friday night. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report the collision occurred at 6:44 p.m. in the 32000 block of 570th Ave. in Cambridge. The crash report states that the driver […]
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Broadside collision in Hancock County
A Clear Lake woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 69, south of Garner, about 3:20 p.m., Friday, July 22. According to the Iowa Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Kaden Buckley, of Ventura, was driving a 2018 Chevy pick-up truck eastbound on 190th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 190th and Highway 18. The truck struck a 2019 Subaru driven by Sharon M. Schneider, 79, of Clear Lake, broadside in the middle of the driver’s side.
Missing Iowa woman found dead in Hamilton County
The Polk City Police Department said a woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
KCCI.com
Iowa pool will limit capacity next week due to staff shortage
ANKENY, Iowa — You may have trouble getting into an Ankeny pool to beat next week's heat. The city of Ankeny says it's limiting capacity at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center to 450 people starting Monday because of staffing shortages. The pool will close for the season on Aug....
