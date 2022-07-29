ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-sheriff's lieutenant indicted on official oppression charge

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
A former Wichita County sheriff's lieutenant suspected of mistreating an inmate faces a new charge of official oppression, court documents show.

Ian Hugh McMurtrie was indicted on the new charge July 21, and it will replace a civil rights violation charge he was previously indicted on.

Both are class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The 55-year-old Iowa Park man now stands accused of intentionally carrying out a list of physical abuses on an inmate March 13, 2020, while working in the old Wichita County Jail, according to allegations in the indictment.

The list includes McMurtrie "fish hooking" his fingers in the inmate's nose, pressing the inmate's face into the concrete floor, hitting him or using excessive force and twisting his arm, according to the indictment.

McMurtrie was free Thursday from the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a $1,500 bond, according to court documents.

The indictment for the civil rights violation charge references an alleged "fish hooking" incident that impeded the inmate's right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, according to court documents.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke spoke about the allegations and McMurtrie's employment status after the initial indictment on a civil rights violation charge became public in November 2020.

Duke has said the incident allegedly occurred in a single holding cell in the booking area, and a day or two after obtaining information about it, Wichita County Sheriff's Office personnel viewed video evidence showing the incident.

Duke has said WCSO law-enforcement officers restrain people when necessary, but they are not allowed to violate civil rights or assault anyone. McMurtrie was suspended with pay, pending the investigation.

During his suspension, McMurtrie opted to retire, effective April 16, 2020, Duke has said.

