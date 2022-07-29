ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984

By Marcus Dean
KOAT 7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.koat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

What's next in the Victoria Martens Case for Fabian Gonzales?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury found Fabian Gonzales guilty on counts of reckless child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Gonzales' defense attorneys say they plan on appealing the case because they think one of people who testified wasn't being truthful. "The person who killed who killed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Statewide fire restrictions lifted by State Forester

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Forestry has announced that statewide fire restrictions have been lifted due to increased moisture from monsoon rains. State forestry first implemented statewide fire restrictions in April due to the extreme fire danger in New Mexico. The order lifting fire restrictions only applies...
ENVIRONMENT
KOAT 7

Back-to-school tax holiday set for this weekend in New Mexico

New Mexico's annual back-to-school tax holiday is set for this weekend. Many back-to-school items will be eligible to purchase from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 through midnight on Aug. 7. The following items are eligible to be purchased tax-free. Clothing and shoes sold for less than $100. Special clothing and...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Evanston, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
KOAT 7

Virgin Galactic to build astronaut campus and training facility in New Mexico

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has announced they will move forward with building a new astronaut campus and training facility in Sierra County. The facility will include training facilities, accommodations, tailored experiences, an observatory, wellness center and dining options. The facility will only be available to future astronauts of Virgin Galactic and three of their guests.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy