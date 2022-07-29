ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Golden Snowball no longer on ice: Snowfall trophy goes from Binghamton to Buffalo

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Binghamton has finally given up its well-earned prize: the Golden Snowball is back in Buffalo.

The coveted trophy — presented to the upstate New York city which totals the most snowfall during the previous winter season — was handed over Friday by 2020-21 champ Binghamton to the 2021-22 winner, the City of Buffalo.

Dr. Stephen Vermette, a Buffalo State geography professor and meteorologist, picked up the hardware at Binghamton City Hall, according to Deputy Mayor Megan J. Heiman, executive assistant to Mayor Jared M. Kraham.

The transfer came more than two months after Buffalo was declared the contest winner.

While the Queen City's 97.4 inches of snow easily stormed past rivals Rochester, Binghamton, Syracuse and Albany to take this year's crown, actually getting their hands on the trophy proved more difficult.

More: Good news for Binghamton? Spring snow sends city past Syracuse in Golden Snowball race

The Buffalo News reported Mayor Byron Brown's lack of interest in the award, and how Vermette's efforts to claim the prize and display it at Buffalo State or the Buffalo Museum of Science were stymied for several weeks.

Vermette said he reached out to Kraham's office in early June, but he wasn't able to secure the transfer at that time.

He then made other inquiries, including contacting the New York State Conference of Mayors. He learned NYCOM had facilitated the award's transfer once previously — from Syracuse to Binghamton — but otherwise was not involved with the award.

Vermette, a member of the Western New York chapter of the American Meteorological Society, knew he was also battling history. Buffalo didn't pick up the award the last time it was the snowiest city, in 2018-19.

Vermette didn't give up, arguing that the award is given in fun and that Buffalo should acknowledge and celebrate its snowy reputation.

Even with a breakthrough apparently occurring in recent days and Vermette making preparations to make the 200-mile drive to Binghamton, he was determined not to jinx the effort.

"As they say 'I don’t want to count my chickens before they hatch,'" he said in an email to the Press and Sun-Bulletin.

For subscribers: 'Why not the Southern Tier?' How Binghamton U. proposal could be a regional game-changer

Public safety: After attempted assault on Lee Zeldin, should major candidates get more security in NY?

Binghamton finishes in third place with 82 inches of snow

The final official snow totals for 2021-22 show Rochester finishing in second place with 87 inches of the white stuff. Binghamton placed third with a total snowfall of 82 inches. Syracuse and Albany finished well out of the picture, with 76 and 36 inches respectively.

Despite its inability to successfully defend the snow title, Binghamton's whopping 105 inches in 2020-21 remains a point of pride and positions the city as one of the top favorites for the 2022-23 Golden Snowball.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Golden Snowball no longer on ice: Snowfall trophy goes from Binghamton to Buffalo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Canisius College begins tear-down of parking ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College announced in a tweet on Monday that demolition crews are on campus to raze the parking garage near the school’s science building on Jefferson Avenue. “The college is replacing the 70-year old ramp with a surface parking lot to better accommodate the campus community,” Canisius said. “When complete, the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 names Brianne Betts News Director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday. Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years. “My husband and I are thrilled […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York

Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
ithaca.com

Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg

There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake

A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
wwnytv.com

Saturday Sports: Red & Black Football opening win streak continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Broome County Saturday. Early highlights from this one: Broome County with the turnover early and Curtis Dukes recovers. The Red and Black capitalize when Jason Williams hits Kalon Jeter for a 30 yard touchdown:...
WATERTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Clemens Center updates 2022-23 Broadway Series

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup. The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below: […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo State#Sports#The Buffalo News#Nycom
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?

According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
BUFFALO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site

ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 4 Buffalo

Tribute held at fitness center for late musician

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
DEPEW, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge

The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

718
Followers
524
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy