House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax

Jooky
4d ago
It amazes me how many democrats are for a bill that will not even touch their pockets. They're always chasing everybody else's money, but never their own money. They make sure they're untouched!
mike tippit
3d ago
when it comes down to the bottom line and reality each one of us that works will end up paying. congress will be exempt. ultra rich and business will be exempt. you and I will foot the cost
Peter Pietrzak
3d ago
It starts with billionaires and afterwards they will keep lowering the threshold until it affects everyone that has a house and 401k plan in US. Income tax started the same way. Of course as usual they'll create loopholes for the rich just like we have trust accounts and all kinds of foundations laundering money free of tax.Law is for the sheeple
