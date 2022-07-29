ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax

By Kate Dore, CFP®, @katedore
CNBC
 4 days ago
www.cnbc.com

Jooky
4d ago

It amazes me how many democrats are for a bill that will not even touch their pockets. They're always chasing everybody else's money, but never their own money. They make sure they're untouched!

29
mike tippit
3d ago

when it comes down to the bottom line and reality each one of us that works will end up paying. congress will be exempt. ultra rich and business will be exempt. you and I will foot the cost

12
Peter Pietrzak
3d ago

It starts with billionaires and afterwards they will keep lowering the threshold until it affects everyone that has a house and 401k plan in US. Income tax started the same way. Of course as usual they'll create loopholes for the rich just like we have trust accounts and all kinds of foundations laundering money free of tax.Law is for the sheeple

9
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
