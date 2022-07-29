Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 45th Consecutive Day

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Friday for the 45th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 2.3 cents to $5.676, its lowest amount since March 9.

The average price has dropped 78.6 cents over the past 45 days, including 2.9 cents Thursday, following an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 16.5 cents less than one week ago and 66.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.311 more than one year ago. It has dropped 78.6 cents since rising to a record $6.462 June 14.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 45th consecutive day, dropping 2.3 cents to $5.581, its lowest amount since March 8. It has decreased 82.7 cents over the past 45 days, including 3.5 cents Thursday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 15.3 cents less than one week ago and 66.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.248 more than one year ago. It has dropped 82.9 cents since rising to a record $6.41 June 12.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose about 15 cents since last week from a four-month low point, but oil prices continue to stay lower due to economic concerns and rising interest rates," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Prices are continuing to drop locally and there are now several dozen stations in Southern California with prices below $5 a gallon."

The national average price dropped for the 45th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.3 cents to $4.255. It has dropped 76.1 cents over the past 45 days, including 2.4 cents Thursday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 15.8 cents less than one week ago and 61.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.089 more than one year ago. It has dropped 76.1 cents since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.