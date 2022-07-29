ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Richer nations fall short on climate finance pledge

By WANJOHI KABUKURU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFw4u_0gxnOK0100
FILE - Climate activist Vanessa Nakate, second right, and other activists engage in a 'Show US The Money' protest at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 8, 2021. Richer countries failed to keep a $100 billion-a-year pledge to developing nations to help them achieve their climate goals, according to an analysis by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, released Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Richer countries failed to keep a $100 billion-a-year pledge to developing nations to help them achieve their climate goals, according to an analysis by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD.

$83.3 billion in climate financing was given to poorer countries in 2020, a 4% increase from the previous year, but still short of the proposed goal. The United Nations-backed payment plan was first agreed in 2009 to help poorer nations adapt to the effects of climate change and reduce emissions.

The pledge, which was originally set up as an annual commitment from its inception until 2020, has never been fulfilled.

“We know that more needs to be done” to address the shortfall, admitted OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

Who pays for tackling and adapting to climate change has been a key sticking point between richer nations and poorer ones since international climate negotiations began 30 years ago.

Harsen Nyambe, who heads the African Union climate change and environment division, told the Associated Press the continent will continue to put pressure on richer nations to ensure the $100 billion-a-year agreement is fulfilled. He added that the funds will give the continent better access to required technology and will help nations transition to green energy in a fair way.

But others believe that after decades of unmet promises, it’s unlikely that richer countries will start to step up.

“They do not have the money. They are over-committed with issues such as Ukrainian crisis and that is why they have been unable to meet any of their pledges,” said Godwell Nhamo, a climate research professor at the University of South Africa.

“Africa should move on and find other sources of funding,” he added.

A report released by the British charity Oxfam in 2020 warned that the recent increase in funding came in the form of loans, not grants, with climate-related loans increasing from $13.5 billion in 2015 to $24 billion in 2018. The charity said at the time that reaching the $100 billion goal in this way “would be cause for concern, not celebration.” It’s unclear whether the latest year-on-year increase in climate funding came in the form of loans or grants.

In recent years, climate financing has helped fund greener energy and transport sectors for poorer nations, as well as adaptation measures for the agriculture and forestry industries which are threatened by land degradation, according to the OECD. ___ Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Africa lays out goals ahead of UN climate summit

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — African officials outlined their priorities for the upcoming U.N. climate summit, including a push to make heavily polluting rich nations compensate poor countries for the environmental damage done to them. The continent will also focus on how countries can adapt to global warming and how the continent can best halt further climate-related disasters. Africa has seen debilitating droughts in the east and Horn of Africa and deadly cyclones in the south. Other key areas for discussion include moving from high-carbon energy sources like oil and gas to renewables, and “carbon credit” schemes, where foreign governments and companies pay for tree planting in exchange for producing greenhouse gases. The U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, will be held in Egypt in November.
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathias Cormann
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
Fortune

Americans are freaked out about economic collapse. But for the real deal, look at Sri Lanka and its president who fled in the dead of night

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Amid recession fears, a bear market, and rising inflation, Americans are worried about whether the economy can get worse. But compared to Sri Lanka, the current U.S. economic troubles are minor.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Finance#Linus Business#Oecd#The United Nations#African Union
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
AFP

'A dirty game': Young Kenyans shun election hype

As a familiar campaign jingle brings the Kenyan crowd to their feet, Hellen Atieno joins her compatriots and sways to the catchy tune at a political rally in the lakeside city of Kisumu. Yet, although young Kenyans are less tribally-minded, they also lack "ideological steadfastness", Kisumu-based political analyst Francis Owuor told AFP. "That conviction that normally comes with the political process is not there," Owuor said.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who was al-Zawahri — and why did US kill him?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped Osama bin Laden plot the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and helped al-Qaida survive and spread in the years after. By finding and striking al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden said, the U.S. was ensuring that Afghanistan under the Taliban would never again become a base for attacks on the rest of the world, as it was in 2001. A look at the al-Qaida leader, who evaded U.S. capture for 21 years after the suicide airliner attacks that in many ways changed America and its relations with the rest of the world. WHO WAS AYMAN AL-ZAWAHRI? Americans who lived through the 9/11 attacks may not remember al-Zawahri’s name, but many know his face, more than two decades on: a man in glasses, slightly smiling, invariably shown in photos by the side of bin Laden as the two arranged the strike on the United States.
MILITARY
Phys.org

Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

A jawbone fragment discovered in northern Spain last month could be the oldest known fossil of a human ancestor found to date in Europe, Spanish paleontologists said Friday. The researchers said the fossil found at an archaeological site on June 30 in northern Spain's Atapuerca mountain range is around 1.4 million years old.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy