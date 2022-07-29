TSLA Stock News: 5 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week

investorplace.com
Related
InvestorPlace
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
InvestorPlace
NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know About Nikola’s Deal for Romeo Power
Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are in the spotlight after the company announced that it will acquire Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) for $144 million in an all-stock transaction. NKLA stock is trending slightly upward on the news today. The purchase price values RMO stock at 74 cents per share, a 34% premium...
InvestorPlace
Why Are Chip Stocks AMD, NVDA, TSM, ON in the Spotlight Today?
With President Joe Biden expected to sign a spending bill designed to bolster the domestic semiconductor industry in light of the Covid-19 pandemic’s supply chain disruptions, several chip stocks have grabbed the spotlight to start the month of August. While not every company has benefitted from the development, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have captured investors’ attention.
InvestorPlace
TBLT, HOUR: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
Short squeeze stocks are still on the minds of traders looking for shares that could experience major growth this week. Luckily for them, Fintel has it covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard list of stocks that traders will want to watch. That list uses a scale of 0 to 100 to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. Those closer to 100 are more likely to be the target of a short squeeze.
RELATED PEOPLE
InvestorPlace
Why Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Stumbling Today?
The American semiconductor race is officially on, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the CHIPS Act into law any day now. As this legislation becomes reality, investors are taking stock of the chip-manufacturing field. Earnings season is giving these investors a great opportunity to see which companies are financially healthier than others. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is one such company, posting solid earnings. But, ON stock seems to be taking blows nonetheless.
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
We're covering the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday. We’re starting off Monday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch!. We’ve got clinical trial data, public debuts, and more to cover this morning. Let’s get into that news below!. Pre-Market...
InvestorPlace
GPN, EVOP Stocks Alert: What’s Going on With Global Payments Today?
This follows news of a deal for GPN to acquire EVOP. GPN also released a positive earnings report for Q2 2022 today. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares are both rising higher on Monday thanks to earnings and acquisition news. Let’s start with the earnings report from...
InvestorPlace
Why Is NIO Stock Revving Up Today?
One of the stocks on many investors’ radar today is Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO). NIO stock is advancing 4.5% in early trading after the automaker unveiled its delivery data for July. Nio’s July Delivery Data. Last month, the company’s deliveries climbed 27% versus the same period a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
7 Oversold Energy Stocks to Buy Now
APA Corporation (APA): Trading at a heavily discounted valuation, APA has several potential catalysts. Vaalco Energy (EGY): A small-cap energy play with a strong balance sheet, generating high earnings relative to its stock price. Equitrans Midstream (ETRN): Issues with one of its main pipeline projects may be overly reflected in...
InvestorPlace
OPEN Stock Alert: What to Know as the FTC Fines Opendoor
This comes from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with false advertising claims. The company would also be required to change its business practices. Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is sliding on Tuesday as investors react to news of fines from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over false advertising. The allegations from the...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
InvestorPlace
LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?
This covers the company's Class A shares, which are trading below the $1 minimum. This gives the company until Jan. 23, 2023, to amend this complaint. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA,LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange. That delisting warning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
InvestorPlace
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock Surges 15% on Patent News
Clinical-stage biotechnology firm Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) – which focuses on novel therapeutics and diagnostics – is making waves today, announcing the issuance of a patent. Specifically, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (or USPTO) granted a patent on TNX-1900 for the indication of treating pain, including that stemming from migraine headaches. TNXP stock shot up around 12% in late-morning trading.
InvestorPlace
Chinese EV Stocks NIO, LI, XPEV Heat Up on July Deliveries
Chinese EV stocks are on the rise this morning. Nio (NYSE:NIO), Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all rose in pre-market trading as they reported their electric car deliveries for July. XPeng, built by entrepreneur He Xiaopeng and backed by Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA), had the best month, delivering 11,524 vehicles. Li...
InvestorPlace
RCL Stock Alert: Why Is Royal Caribbean Sinking Today?
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is falling this morning on news that the company is conducting a private debt offering. The world’s second-largest cruise line operator has issued $900 million in senior convertible bonds, set to mature in 2025. After a week of mostly steady growth, this news has sent RCL stock into free fall.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?
The company is starting analytical validation of its test. This will have it seeking approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its starting analytical validation of a monkeypox virus test. The new test from...
InvestorPlace
Tesla Stock Could Ride Higher With EV Support in Congress
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock would benefit if a proposed deal in the Senate becomes the law of the land. The government might not be early in supporting the electric vehicle revolution, but it looks like some politicians are definitely on board. Tesla and other EV makers don’t need backing from Capitol Hill right now, but it certainly wouldn’t help.
InvestorPlace
Hedge Fund Rubric Capital Just Bet $15 Million on TuSimple (TSP) Stock
Shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are in the spotlight after the company received a $15 million investment by Rubric Capital. The New York-based hedge fund has over $2.5 billion in assets under management and is a short- to medium-term fund. It carries an average holding period of 3.33 quarters for stocks in its portfolio.
InvestorPlace
Pinterest (PINS) Stock Surges on User Numbers, Elliott Stake
That's due to monthly active users not declining as much as expected. Elliot Management also revealed its stake in the company. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday following the release of the social media company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. First up we have...
InvestorPlace
Revlon (REV) Stock Soars on Bankruptcy Victory
Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock is alive today. In its 1980s heyday, Revlon was the makeup your mom swore by. Now, in bankruptcy, it’s a stock that speculators swear by, and shorts swear at. It nearly doubled in value August 1 and rose further in pre-market trading after a court approved its bankruptcy plan.
Comments / 0