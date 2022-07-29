MSP adds 13 motor carrier officers to enforce commercial vehicle laws

nbc25news.com
nbc25news.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, Aug 2nd
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,692,485 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,534. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 20,173 new cases and 106 deaths on August 2. The average daily...
nbc25news.com
Two proposals that will impact every resident in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - There are also several ballot proposals voters will be deciding Tuesday across Mid-Michigan. These millages that are on the ballot, this is the one and only opportunity for voters to vote on these. So, the decision we make tomorrow, will be what goes into effect for our community until these millages are renewed or re-voted on,
nbc25news.com
MSP: Man arrested for reckless driving after reaching speeds of 130 mph on I-696
METRO DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a 30-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving after he reached speeds of more than 130 mph on I-696. The man from Eastpointe allegedly told police he was, "upset and looking to track down his wife". His vehicle was also impounded.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Michigan State University
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University Police & Public Safety says that a bomb threat has been reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus. Fee Hall is being evacuated. Police asks the community to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons by calling 517-355-2221. Investigators believe...
nbc25news.com
From Michigan with Love: August 2022
FLINT , Mich. - Franklin Dohanyos returns for the August edition of 'From Michigan with Love.'. This month, the featured products from Michigan are:. You can learn more about their products in the video.
nbc25news.com
Firefighters respond to possible gas leak in Oregon Township
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Fire units have cleared the scene. The City of Lapeer Fire & Rescue Department is on scene of a possible gas leak in Oregon Township. The reported leak is near Indian Rd. south of Coldwater Rd. Please avoid the area if possible.
nbc25news.com
Primary Election: The candidates battling to face Governor Whitmer in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The primary election took place Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Voters could cast their vote in person at their local polling place until 8 p.m. Ballot: Aug. 2 Primary Election: Who's on West Michigan's ballots. Absentee ballots could be dropped off at...
nbc25news.com
Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit & run in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a 24-year-old man was hit and killed. Officers with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were disptached to the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening for reports of a hit & run.
nbc25news.com
Birch Run man stabbed at Munger Potato Festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say a man is recovering after assaulted at the Munger Potato Festival. The altercation happened just after midnight on Sunday. Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Birch Run was stabbed during a fight with another man attending the festival. The victim was taken to a...
nbc25news.com
Flint fire station renamed for first African-American firefighter
FLINT, Mich - Flint Fire Station Number one has been renamed to honor former firefighter Joseph Davis Jr. Davis blazed the trail as the City of Flint's first African-American firefighter beginning his career in 1961. Of the 24 years he served with the department, he was the only African-American firefighter...
nbc25news.com
Local doctor says faint line on at home Covid-19 tests means you're positive
FLINT, Mich.---According to the American Hospital Association, the US Postal Service delivered about 350 million free at-home Covid-19 tests to households in January. Dr. Bobby Mukkamala is a part of the American Medical Association and says people should pay close attention to their test results. "Any line shouldn't be ignored,...
nbc25news.com
'Saildrones' in Lake Superior will study fish populations
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced they are working with Saildrone Inc. to operate two Unscrewed Surface Vechicles, called "Saildrones," to study fish populations in Lake Superior. The Saildrones are scheduled to be launched from Ashland, Wisconsin on August 8 and will sail through the central...
nbc25news.com
STARS to start charging bus fares again starting in September
SAGINAW, Mich. - After waiving fares during the COVID-19 crisis, STARS will be returning fares starting on September 1st at a reduced rate. For now, fares continue to be free. Fares for bus routes before COVID were $1.50 for general public, and $.75 for seniors or disabled. When fares return...
nbc25news.com
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
nbc25news.com
MI Secretary of State assures voters' rights will be protected for Aug. and Nov. elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Tuesday will be the first election since the presidential election of 2020, where some people were unhappy with the outcome and claimed there was voter fraud. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is assuring voters their rights will be protected in Tuesday’s election and in the general...
nbc25news.com
Meet the three candidates running for Mayor of Flint
FLINT, Mich - Voters in Flint will decide what two candidates for mayor will be moving on to run against each other in the November general election. Running for mayor is Council Member Eric Mays, Former Mayor Karen Weaver, and current Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Mid-Michigan NOW talked to all three...
nbc25news.com
Suspect arraigned in Davison Twp. homicide
DAVISON TWP, Mich - Davison Township Police confirm that 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of his mother 73-year-old DeEtta Todd. Chief Jay Rendon tells Mid-Michigan NOW Todd has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of domestic...
nbc25news.com
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party due to threat
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan GOP has canceled its election night watch party due to a threat. According to Mid-Michigan NOW political reporter Rachel Louise Just someone outside the GOP headquarters in Lansing verbally assaulted a MIGOP-affiliated woman this morning, threatened to "burn the building and said he wanted to enslave women."
nbc25news.com
Michigan zoo exhibit focuses on pollution and hope
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A powerful exhibit at the John Ball Zoo called "Washed Ashore" shows intricate, beautifully designed, giant sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from the beaches of Oregon. The zoo says the sculptures of marine life graphically illustrate the tragedy of plastic pollution in...
nbc25news.com
Local Verizon stores helping kids gear up for school with backpack giveaway
MIDLAND, Mich. - As kids gear up to head back to school in August, two Midland Verizon stores are getting the kids ready. Sunday the stores on South Saginaw and Jefferson handed out backpacks that included some school supplies. New links: TOP STORIES: Sunday July 31 Mid-Michigan NOW. According to...
