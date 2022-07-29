ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Rite Aid Stock Rallied on Friday

By Danny Vena
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had a healthy glow on Friday, as the stock surged as much as 17%. As of 1:12 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 7.2%.

The catalyst that sent the retail drugstore chain soaring was chatter that the company might still be in the crosshairs of activist investors.

So what

Rite Aid held its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, and it came away with a clean bill of health. The company's slate of board of director nominees was overwhelmingly reelected, illustrating that management still has the support of Rite Aid's shareholders.

That said, the company could still be the target of activist investors, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly). The mergers and acquisitions (M&A)-focused publication said it's "not quite ready to take [Rite Aid] off our activist watchlist just yet" due to recent interest in the company.

Investors will recall that Rite Aid was the subject of a takeover bid back in April when it received a non-binding proposal from private equity firm Spear Point Capital Management to acquire the pharmacy chain for $14.60 per share, or a total of $815 million. This marked a 56% premium over the prior-day's closing price of $9.36. Rite Aid ultimately rejected the bid, finding "the proposal was not credible and did not warrant further exploration."

Dealreporter further notes that "shares are essentially unchanged since prior to the bid, still hovering around $7.50 per share," which suggests Rite Aid could continue to be the target of activist investors or further takeover interest.

Now what

Investors shouldn't get too excited about Rite Aid. Even after its bump today, the stock is still down more than 56% from recent highs after losing roughly three-quarters of its value.

What caused the falling stock price? A continuing long-term decline in the company's fundamentals, marked by further erosion of its free cash flow and operating income, which have fallen dramatically over the past decade.

Challenges remain for the retail pharmacy chain, as Rite Aid is also saddled with a heavy debt load , which will continue to weigh on its results, particularly as interest rates continue to soar. There are simply far better investment opportunities in the healthcare space.

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

#Finance Stocks#Stock#Rite Aid#Mergers And Acquisitions#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

