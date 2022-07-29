ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez leaders pass resolutions for new renovation projects

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egV2R_0gxnNDr900

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen passed three resolutions to allow renovation projects in the city.

The resolutions passed on Thursday, July 28 with no new taxes.

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

The following renovation projects were passed by city leaders:

  • Convention Center: $3 million
  • City Auditorium: $2 million
  • Community Center (Civic Center): $350K
  • Street Improvements: $6 million
  • Police Department/911: $125K
  • Fire Departments: $200K
  • Utilities, North End of the Bluff: $250K
  • City Council Chamber Building: $100K
  • Duncan Park Canteen Comm. Center: $100K
  • Hiram Revels Plaza: $150K
  • Completion of the North Natchez Youth Center and Renovation of Duncan Park Golf Club: $1,075,000

“We’re making great strides in Natchez! Smart money management and new capital provided by Mississippi’s Internet Modernization Act have made this possible. As a result, 2023 will be a banner year for Natchez as our renewal extends to our city buildings, streets and vital historic areas,” said Gibson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
listenupyall.com

From the Mayor’s Desk: J.E.T. Natchez – About to Land in Natchez

J.E.T. Natchez, our initiative for bringing commercial air service back to our airport, is about to land in Natchez! Just this past Thursday, Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer for Southern Airways, the nation’s fastest growing commuter airline, said the words we’ve been waiting to hear: “We find Natchez to be a good fit for us… We can envision beginning as early as October… Daily flights from Natchez to Memphis…. Daily flights from Natchez to New Orleans… Flights next year to Houston and Dallas… We are hopeful that Natchez will be our next winner.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Community celebrates Minorville with 32nd Jubilee

NATCHEZ — About 500 gallons of water from the back of the firetruck rained onto Minor Street on Saturday afternoon during the 32nd Minorville Jubilee. Children from the neighborhood ran in and out of the shower, flailing their arms and legs. “Water is what we do,” said Natchez Fire...
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Federal grant coming to help ensure Natchez-Adams County gets airline service

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Natchez-Adams County is receiving a $750,000 federal grant that’s considered essential to bringing regular air-passenger service to the community after decades without a commercial airline. Southern Airways executive Mark Cestari said the government subsidy is needed to guarantee the airline makes money as it initiates...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
MyArkLaMiss

The Town of Ferriday will shut off water on Monday, August 1st

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ferriday Police Department, the town planned to shut off water on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. The outage will affect the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems and is to repair leaks causing major water losses. It is only for one night, and […]
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Foundation hosts ‘Back to School Bash’ for kids, teachers, community

NATCHEZ — Carlos White said that his grandmother, Aelex Washington, believed that no child should be left behind and nobody should be left without. That belief is now the mission behind his foundation, which hosted a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday in the Adams County Community Safe Room.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Co-Lin asks for $400K for new performing arts center, athletic arena

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Copiah-Lincoln (Co-Lin) Community College asked Lincoln County supervisors to pledge $400,000 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena. The new facility would be located on the Wesson campus, according to the Daily Leader. Construction on the facility is expected to begin in 2023. Officials said […]
WESSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#City Council#Board Of Aldermen#Nexstar Media Inc
listenupyall.com

Planned Water Outage for Ferriday, Ridgecrest

A planned water outage is scheduled for tonight in Ferriday and Ridgecrest. The water supply will be shut off tonight at 10:30 in order to repair some leaks causing major water loss throughout the system. While the outage is expected to end in the early morning hours, a boil order will be in effect afterward until further notice. The outage and boil order impact both the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems.
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

National Night Out law enforcement motorcade is Tuesday

NATCHEZ — There will be law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies traveling across the bridge and through neighborhoods of the Miss Lou on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Do not be alarmed, however. The motorcade of patrolmen is for National Night Out—not a hot pursuit. National Night...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Fundraiser for Christmas in Natchez held at Dunleith

Amy Allen, a recent addition to Natchez from El Dorado, Arkansas, played Gloria Gaynor on a grand piano while guests at the Christmas in Natchez fundraiser encircled auction tables. With one hand, people wrote down dollar amounts for sunset cemetery tours, sunset airplane flights and sunset pool parties. With the...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
listenupyall.com

Part-Time Positions open at Natchez National Historic Park

Part-Time Positions at Natchez National Historical Park. Natchez National Historical Park will be hiring two part-time Visitor Service Assistants (VSAs) this summer. VSAs serve as front-line information specialists who welcome visitors to Natchez and assist them in making their plans for an interesting, rewarding experience in the area. All interested parties must apply for the positions through the Federal government employment website, USAJOBS. Applications must be submitted before August 12, 2022 with an estimated entry on duty in September, 2022.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Ferriday High opens new Star Academy

FERRIDAY, La. — On Thursday evening, Ferriday High School cut the ribbon in front of a $1.8 million school that “is not costing Concordia Parish School district a dollar, not even a penny,” said Superintendent Toyua Bachus. This school year, the high school is participating in a...
FERRIDAY, LA
WJTV 12

Coca-Cola United to close Natchez location

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. announced the company will close its Natchez sales and distribution facility in 2024. The Natchez Democrat reported the location at 191 D’Evereux Drive was acquired in 2015. Company officials said the consolidation of Natchez operations into nearby facilities will help the company achieve greater […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Give me ‘Latest mentions of Natchez on Jeopardy’ for $200 please

The Answer: The latest Mississippi city to be featured on the game show Jeopardy! The Question: What is Natchez?. Local fans were pleasantly surprised when gameshow host Ken Jennings revealed the $200 clue for the category “The Southern US” in the First Round of Wednesday’s televised episode of Jeopardy!
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Wesson man arrested for drive-by shooting in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wesson man was arrested following a drive-by shooting in Lafayette County. Officials with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of County Road 373 on Wednesday, July 27. Investigators later arrested Ralph Carr Jr., 50, of Wesson, in connection […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy