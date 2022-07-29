Natchez leaders pass resolutions for new renovation projects

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen passed three resolutions to allow renovation projects in the city.

The resolutions passed on Thursday, July 28 with no new taxes.

The following renovation projects were passed by city leaders:

Convention Center: $3 million

City Auditorium: $2 million

Community Center (Civic Center): $350K

Street Improvements: $6 million

Police Department/911: $125K

Fire Departments: $200K

Utilities, North End of the Bluff: $250K

City Council Chamber Building: $100K

Duncan Park Canteen Comm. Center: $100K

Hiram Revels Plaza: $150K

Completion of the North Natchez Youth Center and Renovation of Duncan Park Golf Club: $1,075,000

“We’re making great strides in Natchez! Smart money management and new capital provided by Mississippi’s Internet Modernization Act have made this possible. As a result, 2023 will be a banner year for Natchez as our renewal extends to our city buildings, streets and vital historic areas,” said Gibson.

