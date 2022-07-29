ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Outsider-Approved New Albums for July 29, 2022

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

July has been a great month for new albums. This month brought us new music from Zach Bryan , Willi Carlisle , Nicolle Galyon, Arlo McKinley, and many more. We’re closing out the month with another long list of smoking-hot records. If you’re looking for a little rock & roll and some rock-solid country music , you’re in luck.

New Albums for July 29, 2022

  • Tornillo – Whiskey Myers (Wiggy Thump Records)
  • Radio Check – Wade Sapp (117 Music)
  • 100 Proof Neon – Ronnie Dunn (LWR)
  • Take it Like a Man – Amanda Shires (ATO Records)
  • Emerald Blue – Andrew Duhon (Independent)
  • Trains, Rivers, & Trails – Monica Taylor (Independent)
  • Family Time – Bobby Cool (Festival Recording Co.)
  • From Where I Stand – Wyatt Easterling (Phoenix Rising)
  • The Harder Stuff – Nick Nace (Independent)
  • Alchemy Road – Rusty Tinder (Independent)
  • Going Places – Josh Rouse (Yep Roc Records)

Many of our fellow Outsiders have been counting the days until today. Tornillo is finally here and it was well worth the wait (review linked above). However, don’t let the new Whiskey Myers album overshadow the rest of the list.

It doesn’t matter if you want to spend this weekend in your feelings, on the water, or on the dance floor, this stack of new albums has what you need. Let’s dig a little deeper into this list.

Take It Like a Man

Amanda Shires’ new album is as deeply personal as it is hauntingly beautiful. With Take it Like a Man , Shires dives into rough patches in her marriage to Jason Isbell, her frustrations with the Nashville machine, and more. While you’ll find a few upbeat tracks like “Stupid Love” and “Here He Comes” most of the album sports a dark, dreamy feel. If you want to get into your feelings or you’re just a fan of vulnerable and poetic songwriting, this is the album for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4IHc3P0sY0
“Stupid Love”

Radio Check

Wade Sapp’s debut album is something special. Radio Check delivers traditional-sounding country music complete with fiddle and steel. Layered over that are tendrils of rock, blues, and folk. In short, it sounds great. However, Sapp’s songwriting on this album is what truly shines. From expert storytelling on “The Boys We Were” to clever wordplay on the album opener “S.O.B,” Sapp does it all and does it well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w1aaRm9w9g
“S.O.B”

100 Proof Neon

If you’re a fan of 90s country and aren’t already jamming the new album from Ronnie Dunn, you’re missing out. Seriously, 100 Proof Neon is a perfect throwback to the good old days when Brooks & Dunn were topping the charts. It’s packed with fiddle, steel, and Telecaster twang.

Back then, Dunn had one of the best voices on the radio. These days, not much has changed. If you’re looking to do a little boot scooting or have a bottle laying around that needs to be emptied, this is the album for you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CANKifmsKZQ
“Waltzes, Two-Steppers, and Shuffles”

The post Outsider-Approved New Albums for July 29, 2022 appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Ronnie Dunn Says New Album ‘100 Proof Neon’ Is Taking Country Music Back to ‘Jukebox Days’

Recently, Ronnie Dunn released his fifth studio album 100 Proof Neon. It made our Best Albums of July list for a reason. Putting that record on is like stepping back in time. Dunn captured the sound and spirit of the country music that was popular in the late eighties and early nineties. As half of Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie knows a thing or two about that era of music. So if you’re looking for some 90s vibes, you’re going to want to check that one out.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Nicolle Galyon
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
Josh Rouse
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With Trailer Trash Tammy, Gives Middle Finger to Camera at WWE SummerSlam: VIDEO

Kid Rock has proven time and again that he does not care what the public thinks about him. Instead, he consistently puts out music that displays his outspoken nature. On Saturday night though, the country-rock artist took his lack of “give a damn” to the WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee where he not only made out with YouTube star Trailer Trash Tammy but also flipped the bird to the camera. Watch the footage below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn#Music Complete#Whiskey Myers#Songwriting#Thump Records#Ato Records#Emerald Blue#Rivers Trails
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Outsider.com

Mega Millions: Here’s How Much the Winner Will Owe in Taxes on $1.28 Billion Jackpot

The billion-dollar jackpot has now finally been claimed by Friday’s Mega Millions winner in Illinois. The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station located in De Plaines. And, with a jackpot sitting at over $1 billion – one of the largest in lottery history – we can’t help but wonder: how much is the winner going to owe in taxes for the $1.28 billion jackpot?
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares Photos of Daughters ‘Wild West Adventures’

Starting as nothing more than high school sweethearts looking to make it in the world, Ben and Erin Napier celebrated 14 years of marriage. But on top of being married for over a decade, the couple also stars in their own show for HGTV. And if that wasn’t enough for the dynamic duo, they enjoy their days with their two daughters, Mae, who is 14 months, and Helen, who is 5 years old. On Saturday, the couple behind Home Town shared an Instagram post of both their daughters exploring Colorado.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Are Sick of Mike Wolfe’s Brother

Frank Fritz’s replacement on American Pickers has been with the series for only two years. And he’s already facing some serious backlash. When drama broke out between Frank and his longtime friend and castmate Mike, Frank made a surprising exit. And his absence left a hole in the series. So Mike’s brother Robbie stepped in to help the crew traverse the country in search of dusty treasures.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch

Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

525K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy