KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Man Shot Dead in San Pedro

A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Paramount apartment complex shooting: Search underway for gunman who killed 1, shot 3 others

PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot four people, including one fatally, at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount. Authorities responded to the Enclave Paramount Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Paramount Blvd., shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later

A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
HIGHLAND, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead, another injured

LOS ANGELES – A 29-year-old man was killed and a man in his 40s was wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Saturday. The victim was identified by the coroner as Deantuane Giles, whose city of residence was unknown. The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless man arrested for murder

A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Troubled Long Beach bar closed by state officials opens new location just 10 minutes away

A Long Beach bar has been shut down after an investigation discovered illegal drugs were being sold inside, but the name of the bar — Bottoms Up — lives on in another location and with the same owner. The bar's North Long Beach location, along Artesia Boulevard, was slapped with signs of suspension on its door. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the bar's liquor license after an undercover investigation found a security guard inside the business dealing drugs."Cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodeine were sold at the location and that's against the law," said John Carr, with Alcoholic Beverage Control. The 26-year-old security guard,...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Dead on Residential Street in Long Beach

A man was discovered dead on a residential street right by a community park in Long Beach, leaving many questions that police are still trying to answer. The area saw lots of police activity early Friday morning, as officers from the Long Beach Police Department set up two different crime scenes: one on Gundry Avenue, where the man was found, and another on Warren Avenue across MacArthur Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reported missing in Compton

COMPTON – A 34-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. Casey Jones was last seen at around 8 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of West Palm Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Injured man dies after being found in Long Beach neighborhood

An investigation is underway Friday into the death of an injured man found in a Long Beach neighborhood. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. to assist with an injured person, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Gallo said. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had suffered some […]
KTLA

12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Pasadena police

PASADENA – An armed carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident. Adam Youines was 35 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers pursued Youines at about 2:25 a.m., with the chase ending in the...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found

A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
PALMDALE, CA

