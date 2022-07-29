How Much Will Louisiana Take Of Your Mega Millions Winnings?

107jamz.com
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in our area, who are...
Power Rankings: The Best Beers Brewed In Louisiana
Beer is a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, but what are the best beers in Louisiana? We tackle that age-old question today. Last week we ranked hamburger joints all across SWLA. How did your favorite burger spot fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be...
kadn.com
Marijuana Odor Not Allowed To Justify Searches In Louisiana
Louisiana (KADN)- "This law are always designed to protect both sides. Public and also law enforcement as well." For years in Louisiana citizens, private property could be searched and seized if a police officer said three words... I smell marijuana. Now Act 473 prohibits the search without a warrant based...
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
Lake Charles American Press
The Informer: No sales tax holidays for La. again until 2025
When is Louisiana’s tax-free sales weekend for school supplies this year?. The state’s sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the Legislature. The three sales tax holidays — for school supplies, hurricane preparation and gun purchases — were suspended until June 30, 2025, as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law that year.
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
LSU Study Suggests Caffeine Super Charges Our Spending Habits
Almost all of us know about the effects that a caffeine-infused drink can have on our disposition. Maybe it's actually our energy level that the caffeine is messing with but that certainly helps us break through the fog of waking up and getting our day started. However, a cup of...
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Mega Millions – Frequently Asked Questions Players Want Answered
Tonight, July 29, 2022, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery game will hold a drawing. The top prize in tonight's drawing is $1.1 billion dollars, that's at least the best estimate game officials can make at this time. It is entirely possible that someone reading this article will be a billionaire, at least for a few minutes, within the next 24 hours.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
L'Observateur
New research: 60% of people with disabilities in Louisiana are living in financial hardship
BATON ROUGE – The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates — 60% compared to 24% — according to a new report from Louisiana Association of United Ways and its research partner United For ALICE.
How Much Louisiana Fun Could You Have with $1 Billion Dollars?
Louisiana's lottery players, both the serious and the only-play-when-the-jackpot-is-high-types, are doing what we all do when it comes to dreams of wealth and riches beyond our wildest imagination. We are counting our chickens before they are hatched. Or maybe it's more like we are mentally writing checks in our minds that our bank accounts can't cover, yet.
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana
Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana. Louisiana – On July 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance reported that on July 22, 2022, investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud and Enforcement issued a cease-and-desist order and notice of summary suspension to non-resident public adjuster Kade Austen Mitchell and his agency for improperly withholding, misappropriating, or converting funds received in the course of doing business.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
