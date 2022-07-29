Meritus Health mobile clinic to offer easy access for COVID vaccines

www.meritushealth.com
Gaithersburg’s Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Adults in Maryland Starting Today
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced all Marylanders 18 years old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, August 1st. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including...
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
Montgomery County Officials Address Discrepancy Between County and CDC Covid Transmission Risk Levels
Earlier this week, Montgomery County’s Community Covid-19 Level was back up to ‘High’, according to the county’s Covid-19 surveillance dashboard. The CDC, however, still had Montgomery County at the ‘Medium’ level. The community levels are based on metrics released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on February 25, 2022, enabling communities and individuals to make better decisions based on their local context and unique needs.
MCPS Community Message on COVID-19 Community Risk Level Change
On Tuesday, July 26, Montgomery County moved into a high COVID-19 community risk level based on COVID-19Community Level measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This combined risk metric helps people better understand what is happening in their community by considering community transmission levels and the current impact of COVID-19 on the health care system.
COVID-19 Community Risk Level Now High
On Tuesday, July 26, Montgomery County moved into a high COVID-19 community risk level based on COVID-19 Community Level measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Montgomery County Public Schools continues to closely monitor available local data with support from our county and regional public health authorities to inform and enhance community prevention strategies.To reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our schools and community at this elevated risk level, at this time MCPS strongly recommends:
Adoption Fees Waved for All Animals This Month at the MoCo Animal Services and Adoption Center
The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood) is waiving adoption fees for all animals from Aug. 1 – Aug. 31 as part of their annual participation in the Clear the Shelters event. Full details below from the MCASAC:. Montgomery County Animal Services and...
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
Occipital Hair Loss in a 26-Year-Old Man
1Intern Physician, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD. 2Department of Dermatology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD. Received September 19, 2021. Accepted September 24, 2021. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors...
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Primary Election Results In Frederick County Certified
The County Election Office is now preparing for the general election in November. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s off to the general election! The July 19th 2022 primary election results for Frederick County were certified on Monday at 11:00 AM by the local Election Office. “The people who won the contests will now be receiving general election forms and moving on to the general election,” says Election Director Barbara Wagner.
2772 WASHINGTON STREET, Adamstown, Frederick County, MD, 21710
Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
