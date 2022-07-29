ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan grad launches grain-free, vegan snack line

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jerk X Jollof : How two cultural foods sparked a dance party phenomenon

DETROIT – In search of a space to celebrate Afro-Caribbean music and culture, several friends decided to throw a party in the basement of their college apartment. Now the event has evolved and is selling out all over Detroit and Ann Arbor, and has expanded to include shows across the country, as well as in Canada and Africa. We chat with one of Jerk x Jollof’s co-founders, Brendan Assante, about the recipe to the dance party’s success.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s new ‘SamurAI sorting robot’ is a plastics recycling game-changer

Michigan is now one of the nation’s three best states for recycling plastics, according to a recent Wise Voter study. And in Ann Arbor, recycling plastics is about to get easier thanks to the pending arrival of a state-of-the-art SamurAI sorting robot that will enable the city’s recycling agency to process and sell more plastic than ever before.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Food & Drinks
empowerwisconsin.org

U of Michigan Cancel Culture compared to Maoist China

Locals living in the southeastern part of the Lower Peninsula have nicknamed the University of Michigan the “People’s Republic of Ann Arbor.” In the fall of 2021, that moniker gained a bit of legitimacy when students attempted to cancel Bright Sheng, a professor of musical composition, who showed his class Laurence Olivier’s 1965 film adaptation of Othello, in which the actor donned blackface. Though the university fully reinstated Sheng after an investigation, his ordeal was reminiscent of those of professors during the Cultural Revolution — which Sheng lived through in Maoist China — who faced denunciation and intimidation from their students for contradicting the regime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Snacks#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Greater Goods#Caramelized Onion#Cinnamon Snickerdoodle#Orange Cranberry
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit

When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall

ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this August

August 6-14 Sunflower Days, Wolcott Mill Metropark Farm Center. Take a wagon ride to a field full of sunflowers where you’ll learn all about the different colors and varieties and then find your own special sunflower to cut and take home. Photo props and stations will be scattered throughout the fields for capturing the special day. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 2 are free. This program runs at multiple times on Saturdays and Sundays, and you must pre-register at least the day before here.
DETROIT, MI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rochester Hills, MI USA

I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County wear masks indoors

The CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County begin wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Washtenaw County has moved to a high COVID-19 community level. The status changed because of an ongoing increase in cases and hospitalization rates throughout the area. Beth Ann Hamilton is a communications coordinator for...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Ann Arbor, MI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Go on a vacation in Ann Arbor that you won’t soon forget as you explore its many attractions and phenomenal eateries. It has something to offer that perfectly suits your budget, cravings, desires, and dietary restrictions. There are dining establishments serving cuisine from different countries, delis offering an array...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy