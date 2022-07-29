connect-bridgeport.com
City Native, Bridgeport High School Grad, Veteran, Sports Official, Don Ralph Strosnider, Passes Away
Don Ralph Strosnider entered into his heavenly home on July 27, 2022, at his home in Goose Creek, SC. Don was born on March 14, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Blackwell Strosnider. He is also survived by two daughters, Ilise Cohn of New Jersey, Amanda Smith.
West Virginia University Provides Updated COVID-19 Guidance for Students for Fall 2022 Semester
West Virginia University is sharing updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance as campuses across the WVU System prepare for the start of the 2022-23 academic year and the first day of fall semester classes Aug. 17. “Throughout the summer, we have closely monitored data related to COVID-19, including the highly...
City Man, Bridgeport High School Graduate, and Small Business Owner, Kurt Todd Chalfant, Passes Away
Beloved Father, son, better half, and friend to many. Kurt Todd Chalfant peacefully passed away in his sleep from congestive heart failure on Tuesday July 26, 2022. He was born May 7, 1966 to the late William Burl Chalfant and Sharon Edgell Chalfant along with his older brother Jeff and extended family of Bridgeport, WV.
Attorney General's Mobile Office Announces Area Stops for August Including One in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
Motorists in Harrison County to Experience Delays into Friday as Result of Paving and Shoulder Work
FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on County Route 46, Romines Mill Road, from the junction of County Route 48, East Main Street, to the junction of WV 20, Buckhannon Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that began Monday, August 1, 2022, and will run through Friday, August 12, 2022, for paving and shoulder work.
Bridgeport Police Give Warrant Scam Warning by Way of Telephone Taking in Place in Two State Counties
On July 31 2022 Bridgeport Police were made aware that someone was making phone calls to West Virginia residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties stating that officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were wanting to speak to them at our office about warrants. The phone number displayed on the caller...
High Speed Chase Hits Triple Figures, Goes through City and Ends by FBI CJIS Security Gate Entrance
According to WDTV, three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle with...
Missing Monongalia County Man Search Suspended
FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder, who was reported missing on July 27, 2022. Search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.
