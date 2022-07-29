How getting by and getting ahead influences our life and politics

wdet.org
Building better political communities online
Much of what goes viral online these days are things that shock and outrage us, and it’s not uncommon for those things to relate to our politics. Sometimes it’s made up of misinformation that spreads from one social media platform to another. Sharon McMahon is trying to do...
Why the children of immigrants are successful, according to a new book
Southeast Michigan is home to people from all over the world — Asians, Arabs, Europeans and Latinos from a spectrum of countries live and work in Detroit and its suburbs. According to one perspective, that isn’t uncommon of the American experience. A new book called “Streets of Gold:...
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 2, 2022: Detroit voters weigh in on several key races in Michigan primary
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Today is primary day and Detroiters are voting in a number of key races. In Wayne County, incumbent Sheriff Raphael Washington is running to hold on to his position. He was appointed last year to complete the term of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Napoleon died in December 2020 from COVID-19. Washington faces two challengers on the Democratic ballot: Walter Epps and Joan Merriewether.
Tracked and Traced: Reporting on surveillance in Detroit
Detroit Police are likely to increase the amount of surveillance technology they use this year. Existing technologies like Project Green Light and ShotSpotter may expand, and new technologies like Evolv weapon detection technology are being implemented to deter mass shootings. Listen and subscribe to Tracked and Traced:. Apple Podcast —...
Michigan Primary 2022: Macomb County Commissioner Election Results
Voters in Michigan head to the primary election polls today (August 2) to vote for who they want to see represented on the ballot during the general election on November 8. 101.9 WDET will have all of the primary election results as soon as they’re confirmed.
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: Macomb County Board of Commissioners
Editor’s note: WDET distributed candidate surveys to candidates in contested primary races. See a list below of all the candidates for county offices below and read some of the platforms and bios of candidates who responded to our survey requests. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. This...
Mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured on Detroit’s west side
Six people are injured and two people are dead following a mass shooting on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning. Police say the incident – on Coyle near Plymouth – had to do with a dispute between neighbors and a car blocking a driveway. A suspect was taken into custody without incident by Detroit police.
