Eastman: Plant back online after power outage

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a power outage caused widespread system shutdowns and substance releases across Eastman Chemical Company’s Kingsport campus, company officials said production is reaching normalized rates a week later.

According to a statement from Eastman, plant operations were returning to normal with all expected employees on-site to safely restore power.

During the restart process, Eastman communications staff said there were no employees out of work.

When asked which areas had shut down exactly, Eastman did not provide an answer. The expected impact on company earnings has not been released either.

A Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) investigation into the outage and chemical releases is still ongoing, with department staff expecting more information from Eastman after the startup process.

News Channel 11 has reached out to TDEC officials for an after-startup update. This story will be updated when that becomes available.

