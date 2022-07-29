ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

By Alicia Selin
 4 days ago
Parade

'Never Tell Me the Odds'! The 25 Best Harrison Ford Movie Quotes of All Time

Harrison Ford’s career has spanned more than 50 years, but he made his big break with his debut as Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars and as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. His memorable roles in Blade Runner, Clear and Present Danger and Air Force One only solidified his superstar status. Check out the 25 best Harrison Ford quotes from some of his most iconic characters.
MOVIES
Variety

Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival. The awards were presented at London’s Royal London Geographical Society and icons from the action genre attended, including Corin Hardy (“Gangs of London”), composer David Arnold (“Casino Royale”) Robert Davi (“Die Hard”) and Edgar Wright (“Last Night in Soho”). Prominent film personalities who have...
MOVIES
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
HollywoodLife

‘Knot’s Landing’ Icon Donna Mills, 81, Glows On Red Carpet With Daughter Chloe, 27: Photos

Donna Mills made her name as a drama queen on TV’s iconic prime time soap Knot’s Landing. And at 81, she hit the blue carpet for Jordan Peele‘s Nope, proving that she still reigns supreme as a screen beauty. Donna rocked a white tailored capri-pant styled suit, embellished with lace details. She wore her hair down in relaxed, wavy blonde curls around her face, and accessorized with double gold necklaces, dangling gold statement earrings, and beige high heels.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Rebecca Balding, 'Soap' and 'Charmed' actor, dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actor best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
PARK CITY, UT
Newsweek

'We Turned a Home Depot Shed Into a Tiny House and Sold it for $275,000'

In August 2017, we were "keeping up with the Joneses." We had a new car and a house in Cumming, Georgia and were living well above our means. Then we had our son and shortly afterwards our A/C broke and we couldn't afford to fix it. So, we borrowed some money from my husband Nick's parents. We have since paid them back, but it was a very eye opening experience for us. We realized something had to change.
CUMMING, GA
SFGate

Turns out, living in that viral Pismo Beach tree house is actually ‘pretty f—king scary’

A $3.8 million “tree house” quietly went up for sale in Pismo Beach last month, but it didn’t take long for it to go viral on Twitter thanks to the popular account Zillow Gone Wild — namely because, as its title implies, it’s wrapped around a live oak tree that left many users wondering about all the awful bugs it must bring inside the bizarre, almost Lynchian property. According to the house's former tenant, photographer Christopher Petro, he dealt with some major "hazard" issues that still frighten him to this day.
PISMO BEACH, CA
ComicBook

Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95

Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89

Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
TV & VIDEOS
