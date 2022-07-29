Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

In August 2017, we were "keeping up with the Joneses." We had a new car and a house in Cumming, Georgia and were living well above our means. Then we had our son and shortly afterwards our A/C broke and we couldn't afford to fix it. So, we borrowed some money from my husband Nick's parents. We have since paid them back, but it was a very eye opening experience for us. We realized something had to change.

