ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

3 Ways to Make Money on YouTube With Less Than 1,000 Subscribers

By Dejon Brooks
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gC9V6_0gxnLMs600

With inflation rising, everyone is looking for different ways to earn extra money . One of the easiest and most convenient ways to make some extra money on the side is through social media. In this article, I am going to go over the different ways you can make money on YouTube.

When you think of making money on YouTube , the first thing that comes to mind is monetizing your channel through ads. While it is possible to earn money through YouTube Adsense, there are other ways to make money on the platform with less than 1,000 subscribers:

Related: 3 Ways to Make Money on YouTube Without Adsense

1. Sell courses

Are you knowledgeable in yoga, the piano or something unique that you are passionate about? You should consider creating a course !

Courses are a fantastic way to share and sell your knowledge online. Sure, there may be an upfront investment as far as producing the content for the course, but after it is complete, you often don't have to worry about updating it for months or even years.

After looking over dozens of small YouTube channels that offer courses, I noticed most of them were priced between $20 - $497. As far as places to host your course, you can check out creator-friendly platforms such as:

Cons:

  • Courses are often low-ticket, so you might need dozens or hundreds of sales to earn a good income on the side.

  • Courses are very time-consuming to put together.

Pros:

  • Once your course is complete, all you have to do is sell it.

  • It allows you to make money without having to worry about customer support.

  • It gives you the freedom to charge between $20 all the way up to $497 and more.

2. Sell high-ticket consulting

With the rise of online coaches and consulting programs , creating a high-ticket coaching program is a great way to monetize your channel with less than 1,000 subscribers. Most high-ticket programs often offer a course combined with one-on-one or group coaching.

Some of the most popular niches are:

  • Fitness

  • Health

  • Relationships

  • Finances

  • Making money

  • Mental health

  • Addiction

You can create a high-ticket offer for almost any niche. The key is to make sure you overdeliver on value. After reviewing several YouTube channels with high-ticket offers, I noticed that they tend to go for $1,000 on the low end, all the way up to $12,500.

Cons:

  • Since people are spending lots of money to join your program, you'll need to have excellent customer support.

  • For high-ticket programs, most sales are done over a video call, so you'll need to sharpen your sales and objection-handling skills.

Pros:

  • Depending on your niche and offer, one to three sales a month could easily cover all of your expenses.

  • In most cases, selling high-ticket is extremely profitable.

  • You get to work with fewer clients for more money.

Related: Learn How to Make Big Money on YouTube

3. Sell subscriptions

Want to build something small, meaningful, and cost-friendly for your viewers? Create a service and sell it for a subscription . Some of the most common subscriptions people offer are:

  • Selling software

  • Paid communities

  • Products

  • Access to exclusive content

There are no rules as to what you can put a subscription on. As long as you can provide value, people will happily purchase from you!

Cons:

  • You have to deal with people churning out each month.

  • You have to maintain the service to keep people satisfied.

Pros:

  • It allows you to build an audience you can easily upsell/crosswalk other products to.

  • It allows you to build a predictable flow of income each month.

When it comes to making money on YouTube, people think you need to get millions of views a month. Though that is partially true, it is also possible to make money on the platform by strategically funneling your traffic off the platform to your own unique upsells. And the best part is that it can be done with less than 1,000 subscribers. What's holding you back from making money on YouTube?

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

CALLUX the Best YouTube Entrepreneur?!

We welcomed YouTube royalty and “No Two Ways” founder & entrepreneur Callux onto the Fozcast this week!. Callux has amassed an incredible 4 MILLION subscribers on YouTube and is known for pushing the boundaries on his videos! Lux chatted about the highs and lows of YouTube, the skill set he’s developed, and how he believes YouTubers are the future of business! As a big Arsenal fan we got into his expectations for the Gunners this season!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

TikTok to overtake Facebook in influencer marketing spend this year, YouTube by 2024

However, while Instagram is faring well against TikTok on this front, Meta’s other app, Facebook, is not as lucky. The new data, which hails from analysts at Insider Intelligence (previously eMarketer), indicates that TikTok is now on track to overtake Facebook in terms of influencer marketing spend this year and will overtake the No. 2 platform, YouTube, by 2024.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Making Money#Fitness#Youtube Adsense
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram are going to show even more posts from accounts you don’t follow

If you already have strong feelings about your Instagram feed increasingly showing Reels from accounts you don’t follow, just wait until next year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will more than double the amount of content from recommended accounts people see while using Instagram and Facebook by the end of 2023. He said that such recommendations currently account for roughly 15 percent of the content on Facebook, and that the percentage is already higher on Instagram.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Alternate Reality Games for Android and iPhone

There are a lot of games on the App Store and Google Play Store that can be considered alternate reality games, also known as ARGs. The main characteristic of an alternate reality game is that it uses your real-life environment to make you feel more immersed and get you moving in the real world.
VIDEO GAMES
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk's bid was able to keep Twitter's share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter's Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
STOCKS
Android Authority

How to report someone on Facebook

You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

How Many Followers Do You REALLY Need to Make Money on Instagram?

Active Instagram users and influencers can earn thousands of dollars per post. But some users struggle to see their follower count grow each day. Indeed, Instagrammers want to sign big, sponsored deals that can help them put in their bank account, eat the best-looking food or travel around the world. However, brands measure your account influence based on both your follower count and engagement rate.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Facebook might soon let you have up to 5 separate profiles, because why not

The last several months have been particularly turbulent at Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut has been rattled by everything from a decline in user activity, to engagement shifting over to hot newer apps like TikTok plus the loss of now ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg, who helped build Facebook’s advertising juggernaut (and who, incidentally, is also being investigated by the company right now).
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy