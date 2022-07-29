ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone visitation statistics for June 2022

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 536,601 recreation visits in June 2022.

This is a 43% decrease from June 2021 (938,845 recreation visits), which was the most-visited June on record.

On June 13, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to historic flooding. All park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. Portions of the park remained closed through the remainder of June, including the North and Northeast entrances.

As the park recovers, it's critical that visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks stay informed about what's open and closed.

So far in 2022, the park has hosted 1,268,053 recreation visits, down 20% from 2021.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):

  • 2022 – 1,268,053 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened on June 22)
  • 2021 – 1,587,998
  • 2020 –    719,054 (The park was closed May 1 through May 18. Two entrances were open May 18 through May 31)
  • 2019 – 1,358,629
  • 2018 – 1,381,708
  • 2017 – 1,354,137

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

