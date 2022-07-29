Eric Paschall to Timberwolves

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Eric Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reports: Eric Paschall signs two-way contract with Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/29/rep… – 5:21 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Eric Paschall long midrange attempts by season

19-20 (GSW): 108

20-21 (GSW): 61

21-22 (UTA): 3

Eric Paschall overall points per shot attempt by season

19-20: 1.145

20-21: 1.12

21-22: 1.222

Paschall’s corner 3 shot frequency went up by ~6x in Utah compared to Golden State. – 4:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I don’t know why Eric Paschall is listed at 6’6″ — he measured 6’6″ at the NBA combine without shoes.

Most players who measure 6’6″ without shoes are listed in the NBA at 6’7″ or even 6’8″. Herb Jones, for example, measured 6’6″ no shoes at the combine and is listed as 6’8″. – 3:28 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Two simultaneous thoughts:

1) Eric Paschall will probably be the league’s best player on a 2-way contract next season

2) It isn’t brilliant GMing to give out a SRP for Paschall, for him to have a good season at or above expectations, and then not give him the QO. – 3:25 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Can confirm @Darren Wolfson’s tweet that it will be a two-way contract for Eric Paschall with the Timberwolves. – 2:49 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

A source says the Eric Paschall deal is a two-way contract. – 2:48 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The first thing I think of when you say Eric Paschall is that he’s best friends with Donovan Mitchell. But I think we can rule that relevance out for obvious reasons.

Second thing I think about is what he does with his feet when he shoots. The heel kick into floating feet J… pic.twitter.com/z6ZZQHtYOy – 2:43 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Minnesota Timberwolves added some good shooters in the roster. Last season’s percentages prove their ability to shot.

Kyle Anderson: 33% in 3s

Austin Rivers: 34.2% in 3s

Eric Paschall: 37% in 3s

Bryn Forbes: 41.4% in 3s

Timberwolves gonna be scary from deep! #RaisedbyWolves – 1:44 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Former Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall reportedly has a new team https://t.co/kdGwyoZIyR pic.twitter.com/tryeFEhhwq – 1:32 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Despite the interest of Panathinaikos, Eric Paschall will continue his career in the NBA

eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 1:31 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Panathinaikos made their bid for Eric Paschall, but the former Utah Jazz forward turned the Greens’ offer down.

His goal was to stay in the NBA & now his next team has been revealed 🔽

basketnews.com/news-175844-er… – 1:14 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell BFF Eric Paschall teaming up with … Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, naturally. pic.twitter.com/yRPTmLYMdq – 12:53 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Jon Krawczynski: It is a 2-way deal for Eric Paschall with the Wolves, per source. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / July 29, 2022

Eric Paschall: pic.twitter.com/vb9jrhM1AJ -via Twitter @epaschall / July 29, 2022

The Greek basketball world was shaken when SDNA.gr announced yesterday about Panathinaikos OPAP Athens being interested to sing NBA forward Eric Paschall. However, Greek website sport24 and its journalist Alexandros Trigas report that the player has found an offer from an NBA team and will stay in the top basketball league next season. SDNA.gr later confirmed the information. -via BasketNews / July 24, 2022